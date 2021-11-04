Thursday, November 4, 2021
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli refrains from giving 'personal tips' on Diwali, netizens thank him for not...
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

Virat Kohli refrains from giving ‘personal tips’ on Diwali, netizens thank him for not virtue signaling and respond with cracker jibes

People were pleasantly surprised by the wish, especially since only days earlier, Virat Kohli had said that he will share 'personal tips' on how to celebrate a 'meaningful Diwali'. However, the batsman appears to have abandoned the futile pursuit.

OpIndia Staff
Virat Kohli refrains from giving 'personal tips' on Diwali, netizens thank him for not virtue signaling and respond with cracker jibes
Image Credit: Manyavar
136

Virat Kohli wished people a happy Diwali on Thursday. Contrary to expectations, the Indian cricket captain kept his message short and simple. It could even be considered sweet, an adjective that is generally not used to describe Kohli’s words.

People were pleasantly surprised by the wish, especially since only days earlier, Virat Kohli had said that he will share ‘personal tips’ on how to celebrate a ‘meaningful Diwali’. However, the batsman appears to have abandoned the futile pursuit.

And they wished the captain, who has been going through troubled times recently, a very happy Diwali in turn.

Some, however, did respond to the Diwali wish with cracker jibes.

Virat Kohli had received a lot of stick from fans recently for his comments on matters off the pitch. While the Indian cricket team has come under the scanner for its defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, Virat Kohli was at the receiving end of criticism even before the tournament began.

Kohli had said that he will share tips on how to celebrate a ‘meaningful Diwali’ and given his previous anti-cracker comments, he was slammed for it by people on social media.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsVirat Kohli diwali wish
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,147FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com