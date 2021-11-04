Virat Kohli wished people a happy Diwali on Thursday. Contrary to expectations, the Indian cricket captain kept his message short and simple. It could even be considered sweet, an adjective that is generally not used to describe Kohli’s words.

May the festival of lights illuminate your life with joy and happiness. Happy Diwali. 🪔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 4, 2021

People were pleasantly surprised by the wish, especially since only days earlier, Virat Kohli had said that he will share ‘personal tips’ on how to celebrate a ‘meaningful Diwali’. However, the batsman appears to have abandoned the futile pursuit.

And they wished the captain, who has been going through troubled times recently, a very happy Diwali in turn.

Thank you Virushka for not uploading your environmentalism and social activism lecture videos.



Shubh Deepawali! — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 4, 2021

Happy Diwali bhaai, may goddess Lakshmi bless you and your family. — Jhand Jindagi (@Jhand_Jindagii) November 4, 2021

Thanks for keeping it simple and easy. Same to you 🥳 — sailor (@sailorsmoon) November 4, 2021

Perfect. Thats how its done. Short and simple. Happy Diwali to you too! 🥳🙏 — Aparna (@AppeFizzz) November 4, 2021

Some, however, did respond to the Diwali wish with cracker jibes.

Will be celebrating Diwali by burning Kohli bomb & Anushka Anaar. Happy Diwali Captain ✨ — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) November 4, 2021

Bhai pathake kharid liye, isliye ab pathkon ke liye mana mat karna.😀 pic.twitter.com/y7gNEByh4Y — HITESH CHAUDHARY (@Modijivi) November 4, 2021

Should we burn crackers, skip? — V (@imvrb_09) November 4, 2021

Happy Diwali Bhaiya..

Let's make some noise.. pic.twitter.com/e5y9d1NB58 — Kabir Moni Patel (@KabeerMoni) November 4, 2021

Virat Kohli had received a lot of stick from fans recently for his comments on matters off the pitch. While the Indian cricket team has come under the scanner for its defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, Virat Kohli was at the receiving end of criticism even before the tournament began.

Kohli had said that he will share tips on how to celebrate a ‘meaningful Diwali’ and given his previous anti-cracker comments, he was slammed for it by people on social media.