The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India conducted its annual debate for the Central Armed Police Forces on Tuesday. The topic of the debate, conducted in collaboration with Assam Rifles, was “Are human rights a stumbling block in fighting evils like terrorism & naxalism”.

Source: Twitter

The topics for mature debates are usually contentious to make it worthwhile for everyone involved and both sides are given ample opportunity to make their case. Furthermore, people in the audience can leave the room with more clarity on the matter and more knowledge than they had previously.

However, liberals were not pleased with the matter and had a meltdown over it. Arvind Chauhan, a journalist with Times of India, appeared to suggested that NHRC was intoxicated.

…mind blowing topic from human right watchdog of the country.



some1 has access to premium quality ‘inhaling’ stuff over there. https://t.co/zv9a3IhSRa — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) November 9, 2021

Another journalist asked what else could be expected from the NHRC in India.

What else can you expect from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in India? https://t.co/RcWFTYjMP3 — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) November 9, 2021

Author Salil Tripathi drew an analogy to mock the human rights organisation.

When game keepers turn poachers. https://t.co/5zWChit0mR — saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) November 9, 2021

Eminent hatemonger Priyamvada Gopal, too, jumped into the matter.

This is the National Human Rights Commission of India angling to be a department at University of Austin https://t.co/jQBO8GwaRL — Priyamvada Gopal (@PriyamvadaGopal) November 9, 2021

NDTV news anchor Gargi Rawat suggested that the NGRC should not even be debating the issue.

You are literally the National Human Rights Commission of the country. Meant to protect rights, not debate ‘stumbling blocks’ https://t.co/Vj1aCqMWpp — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) November 9, 2021

There was a general meltdown over the whole matter.

The National Human Rights Commission’s annual ‘debate’ competition. It is a matter of ‘debate’. ofcourse 👏👏 https://t.co/AWQa4GYKue — Sidrah | سِدرَة (@SidrahDP) November 9, 2021

What a shame @India_NHRC !!!! The topic itself is an indication of your ‘being’ and ‘becoming’…

Jai Hind https://t.co/DQB1goZmyE — Manoj Kumar Jha (@manojkjhadu) November 9, 2021

You had one job and you’ve failed miserably at it. You should be renamed as anti-human rights commission. https://t.co/nWKmGP8W57 — Farhana فرحانہ (@FarhanaCvg) November 9, 2021

Liberals do not appear to realise that it is a debate and a debate, by definition, is usually organised on a hotly contested issue. Debates are not organised around matters that everyone agrees with. Quite clearly, liberals believe that their ideas do not even require defending in public domain.

Liberals are so convinced of their virtuosity of their ideas that they would rather impose their will on everyone rather than building a consensus. Their virulent opposition towards a debate organised by the NHRC is further evidence of it.