Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Updated:

NHRC organises debate on terrorism, Naxalism and human rights, liberals lose their minds: Details

Liberals were not pleased with the topic of the NHRC debate and had a meltdown over it.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: NHRC
57

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India conducted its annual debate for the Central Armed Police Forces on Tuesday. The topic of the debate, conducted in collaboration with Assam Rifles, was “Are human rights a stumbling block in fighting evils like terrorism & naxalism”.

Source: Twitter

The topics for mature debates are usually contentious to make it worthwhile for everyone involved and both sides are given ample opportunity to make their case. Furthermore, people in the audience can leave the room with more clarity on the matter and more knowledge than they had previously.

However, liberals were not pleased with the matter and had a meltdown over it. Arvind Chauhan, a journalist with Times of India, appeared to suggested that NHRC was intoxicated.

Another journalist asked what else could be expected from the NHRC in India.

Author Salil Tripathi drew an analogy to mock the human rights organisation.

Eminent hatemonger Priyamvada Gopal, too, jumped into the matter.

NDTV news anchor Gargi Rawat suggested that the NGRC should not even be debating the issue.

There was a general meltdown over the whole matter.

Liberals do not appear to realise that it is a debate and a debate, by definition, is usually organised on a hotly contested issue. Debates are not organised around matters that everyone agrees with. Quite clearly, liberals believe that their ideas do not even require defending in public domain.

Liberals are so convinced of their virtuosity of their ideas that they would rather impose their will on everyone rather than building a consensus. Their virulent opposition towards a debate organised by the NHRC is further evidence of it.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

