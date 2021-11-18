Days after ‘comedian’ Vir Das insulted India at the global stage in the USA, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced that he will not be allowed to perform in the state. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday that Vir Das will not be allowed to perform in the state until Vir Das apologises for his controversial ‘I come from two Indias’ act at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC.

While talking about Vir Das, Narottam Mishra also slammed Congress leaders who have come in support of the comedian-actor. He said that like Das, Congress leaders also defame India in foreign nations.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also defames India on foreign land. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath also does it. Such type of people like him, I call them ‘vidushak’, and they would not be allowed to perform in Madhya Pradesh.”

“We won’t allow such jesters to perform. If he tenders an apology, we are going to think over it,” the minister added.

The comments of Vir Das in his monologue, which specifically paints Hindus in India as rapists, have stirred a huge controversy in the country. In the act, Das had peddled anti-India propaganda under the garb of comedy. At the very onset of the show, Vir Das had claimed, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gangrape them during the night.” This is a common trope used by left-liberals to paint India as an unsafe place for women to the world. Ahead of Durga Puja, the same argument changes to ‘worshipping women for 9 days’ and raping them for the rest of the year.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a film body with over 2.5 lakh registered members, have demanded an apology from Das for his comments. The organisation said that its members won’t work with Vir Das unless he issues a public apology.