Gurugram: Man confesses to traveling 50 kms to offer namaz on road

Amidst the protests staged by the Hindu community on Friday (November 27) in Gurugram in Haryana, a Muslim man had confessed to travelling 50 km from Mewat to the protest site to offer Namaz on the streets. The video was shared on social media by Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma.

“This is Sector 10 of Gurugram. I am coming here (every Friday) for the past 10 years,” the man named Khalid informed. On being asked about protests against the offering of Namaz on the road, the Muslim man had denied the occurrence of any such incident.

A resident of Mewat, Khalid travels 50 km to reach Sector 10 on Fridays and offer Jumma Namaz. He referred to ‘work’ as the reason for travelling such distances. Mewat region, which falls over Rajasthan and Haryana, has been a hotbed of organised crime, cattle smuggling and illegal Rohingyas.

Met this gentleman in Gurgaon today who had come from 50-km away Mewat, especially for Friday group namaz in open pic.twitter.com/FvSjoJ4YdV — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) November 26, 2021

In another video shared by Swati Goel Sharma, a local resident was seen lambasting journalists for biased coverage of the peaceful Gurugram protests against the offering of Namaz on the streets. “Where will the children of the village go to play? You side with those who fund you,” a local resident could be heard as saying. “Children were thrashed and forcibly removed from the playground… Did you cover this? Did you even bother to know? We do not have Faith in the media.”

Yesterday, saw a lot of hostility by Gurugram sector 37 residents towards the media. Including print, TV and certain websites. This is a peek into what happened. A resident angrily asked why last week’s ‘attack’ on children playing cricket in the ground were not covered at all pic.twitter.com/kbszMOJOLB — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) November 27, 2021

The residents of Khandsa village in Sector 37 of Gurugram, along with members of various Hindu organisations, organised a havan or Hindu fire ritual in the same place where Muslims had misbehaved with boys of the village who were playing cricket on the ground.

OpIndia had earlier reported that the ground is situated at Khansda village where commercial vehicles are parked besides local youths play cricket. Residents of Khansda alleged that on Friday, Muslims had misbehaved with boys of the village who were playing cricket on the ground.

As Muslims came to offer namaz, youths playing cricket refused to vacate the ground of their village. They objected to public places being occupied to offer namaz despite people facing problems. The deadlock continued for around one hour when local police of Sector 10 and Sector 37 reached and took them to the police station at Sector 10 to resolve the matter through negotiation.

However, the namaz was offered here later on, but, youths are understood to have told the police that from the next Friday they would not allow their ground to be used for purpose of namaz. They also told police and Muslims that no namaz would be allowed without valid permission.

‘All Muslims are NDTV’s relatives’: Miffed Khansda villagers in Gurugram slam

It was recently reported that the angry locals had also raised slogans against NDTV for pandering to Muslims. Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma has shared a video on Twitter where the miffed Hindus are heard criticising NDTV for their affinity toward Muslims and bigotry against Hindus. A local was heard as saying, “These NDTV journalists have not even once approached Waseem Rizvi, not once have they gone to Owaisi who openly abuses Hindus because all Muslims are the relatives of NDTV people).”