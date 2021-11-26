The residents of Khandsa village in Sector 37 of Gurugram, along with members of various Hindu organisations, organised a havan or Hindu fire ritual in the same place where Muslims, who went to offer Friday namaz on November 19, had misbehaved with boys of the village who were playing cricket on the ground. The angry locals also raised slogans against NDTV for pandering to Muslims.

Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma has shared a video on Twitter where the miffed Hindus are heard criticising NDTV for their affinity toward Muslims and bigotry against Hindus. A local is heard saying, “Yeh NDTV wale ek baar bhi Waseem Rizvi ke paas nahi gaye, Owaisi gali bakta hain hum Hinduon ke liye, NDTV unke paas nahi gaye, kyon ki NDTV walon ke liye saare Musalman unke jija aur jamai hain.” (these NDTV journalists have not even once approached Waseem Rivzi, not once have they gone to Owaisi who openly abuses Hindus, because all Muslims are the relatives of NDTV people), said the resident.

In Khandsa village of Gurugram where residents and Hindu activists did havan at an open land today (where namazis gather and where both sides entered into a scuffle last week), crowd raises chants against NDTV pic.twitter.com/VCxFAEk6vz — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) November 26, 2021

NDTV journalist targets Hindus for protesting Namaz in public space in Gurugram

The vexation of Hindus in Khandsa village of Gurugram seems to be a repercussion of NDTV journalist Mohammad Ghazali’s Tweet on October 15 where he had resorted to demonising Hindus and legitimising the nuisance created by Namaz on public grounds. The Tweet was posted hours after residents of Gurugram had staged a peaceful protest against the offering of Namaz in public spaces.

In a tweet on Friday (October 15), NDTV journalist Mohammad Ghazali had stated, “Ya wala grp subah park mein alom vilom kerte hue oxygen k sath zahar bhi khub ugalte hain (This group of people do yoga during mornings in parks. Looks like they exhale venom along with oxygen).” Through his remarks, Ghazali rebuked the Hindus for objecting to Muslims praying at a public ground. Interestingly, he did not find anything wrong with the behaviour of his co-religionists creating law and order situations in the area.

Khansda villagers in Gurugram caution Muslims after latter misbehaves with youth, insists on offering Namaz at their playground

Meanwhile, the Hindu residents of Khandsa village in Gurugram and the members of the Hindu outfits reportedly performed a Havan at the same ground where a scuffle had broken out after Muslims insisted on offering Namaz at the playground of the village. On November 19, Sector 37 local residents had protested after a large number of Muslims turned at a public ground to offer Friday namaz.

The ground is situated at Khansda village where commercial vehicles are parked, and local youths play cricket there. Residents of Khansda alleged that last Friday Muslims had misbehaved with boys of the village who were playing cricket on the ground. Hence, they will not allow any illegal occupation of the ground of their village.

As Muslims came to offer namaz, youths playing cricket refused to vacate the ground of their village. They objected to public places being occupied to offer namaz despite people facing problems. The deadlock continued for around one hour when local police of Sector 10 and Sector 37 reached and took them to the police station at Sector 10 to resolve the matter through negotiation.

However, the namaz was offered there later on, but, youths are understood to have told the police that from the next Friday they would not allow their ground to be used for purpose of namaz. They also told police and Muslims that no namaz would be allowed without valid permission.