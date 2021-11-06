In a strange case of domestic dispute over cricket, a man named Ishan Miyan from Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh has lodged a police complaint against his wife Rabia Samsi and in-laws for celebrating the victory of Pakistan over India in the T-20 World Cup and mocking the Indian team. The match was played on October 24, which was the first victory of Pakistan against India in a world cup match.

On the written application of Ishan Miyan, Rampur SP Dr. Sansar Singh directed to lodge an FIR under section 153 A (wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion) of IPC and 67 of Information and Technology Act.

Rampur: An FIR lodged against a man’s wife and in-laws after they allegedly burst crackers and put up WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in T20 World Cup. The FIR was lodged on the basis of the man’s Police complaint. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2021

The husband and wife have been living separately, as the woman started living with her parents soon after the marriage. She had also filed a dowry harassment case against him.

Ishan Miyan is a native of the Ajim Nagar police station area of the district whereas his with her parents under Thana Ganj police station area. The complainant works in a factory in Delhi. He travelled to Rampur to lodge FIR against his wife.

In the complaint, he said that after India lost the match to Pakistan, his wife updated her WhatsApp status celebrating the same. She hailed Pakistan and posted derogatory statements against the Indian cricket team. Ishan Miyan claimed that his wife posted a status saying that Muslims won and Hindus lost, saying that Muslims who offer namaz have won. He also said that his in-laws burst firecrackers celebrating the win by the Pakistan cricket team.

He said that he was watching cricket along with the owner of the factory and other factory workers and in the meantime, her wife updated her status which was very communal and anti-national in nature. He said that the act of his wife left her embarrassed as people would doubt his character also.

The defeat of the Indian cricket team made many radical elements delighted who burst crackers, shouted pro-Pakistani slogans. In five districts of Uttar Pradesh, as many as seven people were booked by the police for raising pro-Pkaidstani slogan and insulting India