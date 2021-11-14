Sunday, November 14, 2021
Milind Teltumbde, with a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head, amongst 26 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli encounter: Read who he was

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil too confirmed Teltumbde was killed in the encounter. Three police officials received minor injuries and are hospitalised.

Vijay Deo Jha
Milind Teltumbde, Anand Teltumbde's brother killed in encounter in Gadchiroli
Milind Teltumbde, a top rung leader of the banned left-wing terror outfit CPI (Maoist) was amongst the 26 Naxals killed in the Gadchiroli encounter with elite C-60 commando force on Saturday. Speaking to OpIndia, Gadchiroli district superintendent of police Ankit Goyal confirmed that one of the persons killed was primarily identified as Milind Teltumbde.

Teltumbde had a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head and was also involved in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case. As per NIA charge sheet, he along with others was slapped with almost two dozen charges under the UAPA.

Along with Teltumbde, Korchi Dalam Commander Kishan/Jaiman who had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, Mahesh Shivaji Raoji Gota with a reward of Rs 16 Lakhs on him, Bhagatsingh/Pradip/Tilak Mankur Jade with Rs 6 Lakhs on him, Lokesh Mangu Podyam with Rs 20 Lakhs on his head and Sannu Kovachi with a reward of Rs 8 Lakhs on his head were also killed.

Who was Milind Teltumbde

In a charge sheet filed in 2020, the NIA had named Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Hany Babu, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap and Stan Swamy of having conspired to further the ideology of left-wing terror group CPI (Maoist). They were accused of abetting violence and bringing into hatred and inciting dissatisfaction against the establishment and government. They were also accused of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, caste and community.

Milind Teltumbde has been absconding and was accused of organising training camps for imparting weapon training to other members of the terror organisation. He was the younger brother of Anand Teltumbde. Milind had earlier said his brother Anand inspired him to further the activities of CPI (Maoist). The NIA in its charge sheet had said, “Milind alias Deepak is expanding the Naxal movement of Maoist in urban areas with the help of his elder brother Anand Teltumbde on the international level and took guidance from him. Milind was inspired by his brother to join the CPI (Maoist) movement.”

 

Vijay Deo Jha
Vijay Deo Jha is an Indian journalist having over over 16 years of experience of the main stream media. He remained associated with several media organization namely The Pioneer, The Telegraph, India Today. He is currently associated with OpIndia as an editor.

