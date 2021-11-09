Mumbai police on Monday tightened security outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence after receiving a tip-off from a taxi driver. The cab driver dialled the police after two men carrying a bag and conversing in Urdu asked for Ambani’s address.

Reportedly, the two men sporting a beard stopped in front of Killa Court in CST to ask Ambani’s address from the taxi driver. The driver asked them to make use of Google maps.

However, the man informed him that their application was not working. The driver guided the duo after which they left.

The driver informed that the two were in a silver WagonR and carrying a bag. He further informed that the two men were speaking in Urdu with each other.

“We received a call from a taxi driver that two people carrying a bag asked for Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia. We are recording his statement,” a Mumbai police official said as quoted by Mint.

The driver also informed that the occupants of the car looked suspicious and shared the car’s registration number. A manhunt has been launched to nab the car owner.

The police are also investigating the CCTV footage basis the driver’s statements. The taxi driver’s statement has been recorded by the Azad Maidan Police.

“DCP level rank officers are monitoring the situation. Security has been heightened outside Antilia and CCTV footages are also being checked,” the police officials added.

“We are verifying the information and would release a statement once it’s done,” informed another senior police officer.

The police further said that the industrialist’s private security coordinated with the police at all times as soon as they received the information.

Taking precautionary measures, the police has beefed up security and set up barricades (nakabandi) in various parts of South Mumbai.

As per a News18 report, the police nabbed one Suresh Visanji Patel (40) and said that he does not pose any threat to safety. Patel who is a resident of Vashi was only visiting the area along with his friends.

Antilia car matter | 1 person identified; has been called for inquiry. He is a taxi driver from Gujarat. Nothing suspicious recovered from him so far: Mumbai Police



Yesterday, two people were seen outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia after which its security was heightened — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

OpIndia tried contacting the Azad Maidan police station, however, they refused to divulge any information. ANI reported that one person has been identified as a taxi driver from Gujarat. But noting suspicious has been recovered from him.

‘Explosive-laden SUV’

In February, the police had recovered an explosive-laden SUV outside Antilia, Mukesh Ambani’s plush residence in South Mumbai. The incident led to a chain of events with Assistant Police Inspector (API) of Mumbai Police, Sachin Waze being arrested by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) for his role in the ploy.

The owner of the car was also found dead in a creek in Thane a few days later. Several of Vaze’s associates were arrested by the NIA for their involvement in the Antilia bomb-scare case and murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren.