Saturday, November 20, 2021
Watch: Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi deliberately hits Bangladeshi batsman with a throw after being hit for six, injures him

The play was halted temporarily as the Bangladeshi physio scuttled towards the pitch to tend to Afif, who clearly appeared uncomfortable and in pain as he lay prone on the ground.

OpIndia Staff
Shaheen Shah Afridi injures a batsman during T20I against Bangladesh
Bangladeshi batsman injured by Shaheen Shah Afridi(Image Source: Twitter)
2

Batsman Afif Hossain was injured during the second T-20 match in the ongoing series between Bangladesh and Pakistan after fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi intentionally threw the ball at him after being hit for a six on the previous ball.

The incident took place after the second delivery of the third over, which was promptly dispatched off to the stands by the Bangladeshi bowler. Afridi had bowled a gentle leg-stump half volley, which Afif had helped it on its way with a flick for a six over the fine-leg fielder. On the next delivery, as the batsman defended the ball back to the bowler, an enraged Afridi, who was perhaps still smarting the six he got hit on the previous ball, turned around and flung the ball at the batter, hitting Afif on the ankle, even though he was well-within his crease and had shown no intention of taking a single.

Afif was down after copping a blow from Afridi, who almost immediately walked down the pitch and tendered his apology for his inappropriate behaviour. The play was halted temporarily as the Bangladeshi physio scuttled towards the pitch to tend to Afif, who clearly appeared uncomfortable and in pain as he lay prone on the ground.

The unwarranted aggression by Pakistani bowler was called out by social media users, who slammed him for intentionally throwing the ball at the batsman with the intent of hurting him.

Social media users slam Shaheen Shah Afridi for his unwarranted aggression against Bangaldeshi batsman

A Twitter user rightly called out that such behaviour displayed by bowlers is clearly not in good faith and the intention is not to get the batsman out but to vent out their frustration.

Another Twitter user slammed Shaheen Shah Afridi for not showing sportsmanship and wished that the bowler would be banned for at least one match.

Even Pakistani cricket fans, who are most of the times unreasonable and illogical, could not hide their displeasure with Shaheen Afridi’s unconscionable behaviour.

Apparently, Shaheen Shah Afridi is the same bowler who got clobbered for three sixes in a row in the semi-final against Australia that led to Pakistan’s ouster from the T-20I world cup. Following their elimination from the world cup, it was Hasan Ali, and not Shaheen Shah Afridi, who faced the wrath of the Pakistani citizens, who abused him for being a Shia Muslim and blamed him for the loss against Australia.

Pakistan cricket team is currently touring Bangladesh where they are supposed to play a series of 3 T-20I matches, and a series of two test matches. Pakistan is currently leading the ongoing T-20I series with 1-0.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

