Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, USA and West Indies to host T20 World Cup 2024: Details

India and Sri Lanka will jointly host the T20 World Cup 2026 and Namibia will be the host for the first time with Zimbabwe and South Africa in the 50-over World Cup 2027.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Geo News
56

ICC has announced the host nations for its men’s limited overs cricket events between 2024 and 2031. Pakistan is set to host the Men’s Champions Trophy in February 2025 while the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in USA and West Indies.

2025 Champions Trophy would be the first major tournament to be played in Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup which was won by Sri Lanka. The ICC Champions Trophy which was scheduled to be played in Pakistan in 2009 was shifted to England. The tournament was taken out of Pakistan after Australia, England and New Zealand refused to tour Pakistan over security fears months following an attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.

Recently, the New Zealand and England teams had cancelled their tour to Pakistan as well.

India and Sri Lanka will jointly host the T20 World Cup 2026 and Namibia will be the host for the first time with Zimbabwe and South Africa in the 50-over World Cup 2027. Zimbabwe and South Africa had earlier hosted the World Cup in 2003.

Also, the 2031 Men’s Cricket World Cup will be played in India and Bangladesh.

 

Searched termsICC world cup hosts list
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

