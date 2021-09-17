New Zealand cancelled their tour of Pakistan over security concerns despite assurances from Prime Minister Imran Khan that the country had the ‘best intelligence system’. The Pakistan Cricket Board appears heartbroken by the development and the cricket fans in the country are incensed.

Pakistani cricket lovers have decided to blame India for the cancelation of the tour and are outraged by the decision of the New Zealand cricket team. It is unclear how India and BCCI are to blame but that is the conclusion ‘reasonable’ people in the country have come to.

One columnist Farwa Munir stated emphatically that India was to blame.

Source: Twitter

‘Data Scientist’ Shoaib Taimur cited an article published on Sunday Guardian which claimed that the New Zealand might suffer a terrorist attack in Pakistan as definitive evidence of his claim that India is to be held responsible.

Source: Twitter

Pakistanis on the platform are also coming up with bizarre arguments to shame the New Zealand cricket team for apparently withdrawing due to Indian influence. Many such comments are indecipherable.

Source: Twitter

Some have even accused the Kiwis of being US and Indian puppets.

Source: Twitter

Others are calling for the cricketing world to boycott the Kiwis and are saying that they are not men.

Source: Twitter

Other cricket fans hope that Pakistan will give a ‘befitting reply’ to New Zealand and BCCI on the 24th and 26th of October, presumably during the T20 World Cup.

Source: Twitter

The Kiwis decided to abandon the cricket series versus Pakistan an hour before the start of the match was due, citing security concerns.

The ‘B’ team of New Zealand was scheduled to play a 3-match ODI series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, followed by a 5-match T20 series against them in Lahore. “However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure,” read a statement posted on the website of New Zealand Cricket Board.