Mumbai Police arrest actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay on allegations of assault, actress admitted to hospital

On November 8, Mumbai Police arrested Sam Bombay, husband of actress Poonam Pandey, for allegedly assaulting his wife. Pandey has filed a complaint against Bombay, alleging she suffered serious injuries on the head, eyes and face. Mumbai Police said that after filing a complaint, the actress was admitted to the hospital. Police further added the details of the altercation between the couple were unknown.

The investigation is underway.

Pandey has accused Bombay of assault after marriage

In July 2020, Pandey had announced she was going to marry her long time boyfriend. In September 2020, she tied the knot with Sam Bombay in a private ceremony and announced it later on her Instagram account. However, things did not go well between the newly married couple as she filed a complaint against Bombay just days after the wedding when they were in Goa.

At that time, Pandey had alleged that Sam had molested, threatened and assaulted her. The incident took place at Canacona village in South Goa. After her complaint, Goa Police conducted an investigation at the South Goa Hotel where the couple was staying. They booked Bombay later that day and arrested him. The next day, he was granted conditional bail by a Goa court. Bombay, who is a film producer, was booked under Sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

At that time, Pandey had said she would end her marriage following the alleged assault. However, later in an exclusive interview with ET Times, Sam had added that the things got blown out of proportion. Poonam and Sam both said that they had sorted things out.