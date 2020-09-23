The Goa Police on Tuesday arrested Sam Ahmed Bombay, who is the husband of the Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey after the actress filed a complaint alleging that her husband molested, threatened and assaulted her.

According to the reports, the incident occurred in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey is currently shooting for a film. The actress filed a complaint claiming that her husband Sam Ahmed Bombay molested and threatened her with dire consequences on late Monday night.

Based on Pandey’s complaint, the Goa Police arrested Sam Ahmed Pandey on Tuesday. The couple had recently married on September 10. Earlier this year, the couple had announced that they were engaged.

“Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested,” Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said. The actress was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

Who is Sam Ahmed Bombay

Born and brought up in United Arab Emirates, Sam is an ad-filmmaker and a producer. He had done projects with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone amongst others. He has reportedly also worked with cricketers like Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh. As per reports, he has directed various advertisements for brands like Oppo, Sparx and Amazon.