The Lucknow police have booked Priyanka Gandhi’s personal secretary and two other senior Congress leaders for assault and intimidation. As per reports, Sandeep Singh, Priyanka’s personal secretary, two other Congress leaders named Yogesh Kumar Dixit and Shiv Pandey have been booked too.

The FIR has been registered at Lucknow’s Hussainganj Police Station. As per reports, the complaint was lodged by a man named Prashant Kumar. Kumar has named 4 accused in the case including the three Congress leaders. He had alleged that four people had tried to invade his privacy by loitering around his house in the middle of the night.

The complainant has also stated that four persons, including the Congress leaders, had been suspiciously loitering around his house in the middle of the night and when he objected, he was threatened and thrashed by them.

The police have stated that further investigation is underway in the case.

Prashant Kumar is a driver working in the estate department of the Uttar Pradesh government, as per reports. He is currently posted as a driver for a minister. The complainant lives in Mall Avenue, and he had allegedly found the accused lurking around his house on Wednesday midnight.

The complainant has added that Sandeep Singh looked drunk at the time of the incident. When the complainant confronted the Congress leaders asking why are they lurking around his house, Sandeep Singh and others started abusing him and threatening to have him arrested.

Prashant Kumar stated that when he tried to call the police, the accused snatched away his mobile phone and threw it away. As the commotion got louder, other members of Prashant’s family came out and then the accused ran away.