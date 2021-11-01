On November 1, the enquiry committee formed by Bathinda based Baba Farid Group of Institutions revoked an earlier order, asking four students from Bihar to leave the hostel. The students had allegedly opposed some Kashmiri students for celebrating Pakistan’s win over India in the T20 World Cup match on October 24.

Via sources.

The new order by the committee reads, “The enquiry committee of Baba Farid Group of Institutions held a detailed enquiry regarding interim order issued on dated 30.10.2021.

It has been found that there was no brawl of students or any incident. Keeping in view the findings of the enquiry committee, the committee revoked the earlier interim order in the connection bearing no. BFGI/684 to 687/BH/2021, dated 30.10.2021.”

The order was signed by two of the students who were asked to leave and the Deputy Director of BFGI.

Contradiction over dates of the incident

There is a contradiction over the date of the alleged incident that took place in the boys’ hostel of Baba Farid Groups of Institute, Bathinda. While the students have claimed that they have been served notice of evacuation based on the incident that happened after the India-Pakistan T20 match on October 24, the earlier order dated 30th October issued by the institute ordering the four students to leave the hostel says that the incident also happened on 30th October.

Reports by some media houses including Indian Express claims that the action was taken against the students based on the alleged incident that had happened after the Afghanistan-Pakistan T20 world cup match, which was on October 29. The IE report says, “After Pak vs Afg Match, 4 students from Bihar tried to harass Kashmiri students and tried to assault. The hostel warden even saw the CCTV footage to ascertain the facts, revealed information. Later they were shunted out from the hostel.” Although it is possible that the fight took place after midnight after the Pakistan-Afghanistan match ended on 29th night, and that’s why the institute says it happened on 30th, the students have denied the reports of any brawl on Friday night.

The IE report further states that the two groups were reportedly at loggerheads with each other since the India-Pakistan cricket match on October 24, however, nothing untoward had happened after that match. But the simmering tensions flared up after Pakistan’s match with Afghanistan on 29th, which led to an investigation by the institute. Reportedly, CCTV footage had shown that the four students had harassed the Kashmiri students and tried to assault them. But now the latest order issued by BFGI says no brawl took place on that day and cancelled the earlier order.

BFGI had ordered four Bihari students to leave the boys hostel

On October 30, four students of BFGI hailing from Bihar were ordered by the hostel warden to vacate the hostel with immediate effect. It was alleged that there was a fight between the two groups after a cricket match at the T20 world cup, and the Bihari students had assaulted the pro-Pakistan Kashmiri students. The notice issued by the hostel warden found its way to the social media networks.

The institution faced severe criticism for taking action against the students who had raised their voices against the Kashmiri students that were celebrating Pakistan’s win against India and allegedly raising anti-India slogans. No action was taken against Kashmiri students.

OpIndia had contacted the hostel warden, who denied knowledge of any such order after repeatedly saying that he could not talk about the matter. The Chairman of the institution was unreachable. OpIndia again called the warden on Monday to ask if he would like to share the details over the matter, but his phone was unanswered.