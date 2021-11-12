Friday, November 12, 2021
HomeNews ReportsPart-time politician missing again: How Rajasthan CM went to meet Congress top guns but...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Part-time politician missing again: How Rajasthan CM went to meet Congress top guns but Rahul Gandhi’s location was unknown

The meeting was held at Rahul Gandhi’s Tughlaq Lane residence. However, Rahul Gandhi was said to be absent from the meeting. As per an Indian Express report, Gandhi is ‘believed to be out of the country.’

OpIndia Staff
Rahul's current location unknown
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Image via: newsroompost
34

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent whereabouts continue to be shrouded in mystery. As per reports, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday had a lengthy meeting with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on the impending cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Interestingly, the meeting was held at Rahul Gandhi’s Tughlaq Lane residence. However, Rahul Gandhi was said to be absent from the meeting. As per an Indian Express report, Gandhi is ‘believed to be out of the country.’

The party has remained mum on his whereabouts, neither confirming nor denying his foreign escapade. A senior Congress leader simply said that Gandhi’s residence was a ‘convenient location’ for the meeting. 

‘The AICC headquarters or the party’s 15, GRG war room is not an ideal place for such a meeting’, the leader added further. 

‘Priyanka Gandhi- the troubleshooter’

An India Today report called Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the troubleshooter for the Congress party. According to Dutta, the recent feud in the Rajasthan Congress between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot has been linked to Rahul Gandhi. 

Once again, as Rahul decided to allegedly skip the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stepped in as a mediator to save the face. 

Rajasthan to witness a major reshuffle

The state of Rajasthan is due for a major reshuffle which is to be decided by the Congress high command. 

After meeting with Priyanka, Gehlot met Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and the two other leaders on Thursday to discuss the political situation and cabinet reshuffle. 

Rahul Gandhi Tweeted on Chennai rains

The last Tweet from Rahul Gandhi’s official handle was made on Thursday about the Chennai rains. 

Gandhi in his last Tweet said, “The incessant rains in Chennai have become a cause for worry. Requesting our brothers & sisters in the state to follow all safety measures. And an appeal to Congress workers- please help in relief & rescue work. Take care, #Chennai.”

Gandhi, who usually puts out 4-5 Tweets a day, has not posted anything on his Twitter timeline since the past 20 hours. Some media reports had stated that Rahul had left for London just before Diwali.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRahul Priyanka meeting, Rajasthan govt meeting, Ashok Gehlot Delhi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,643FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com