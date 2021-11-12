Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent whereabouts continue to be shrouded in mystery. As per reports, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday had a lengthy meeting with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on the impending cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Interestingly, the meeting was held at Rahul Gandhi’s Tughlaq Lane residence. However, Rahul Gandhi was said to be absent from the meeting. As per an Indian Express report, Gandhi is ‘believed to be out of the country.’

The party has remained mum on his whereabouts, neither confirming nor denying his foreign escapade. A senior Congress leader simply said that Gandhi’s residence was a ‘convenient location’ for the meeting.

‘The AICC headquarters or the party’s 15, GRG war room is not an ideal place for such a meeting’, the leader added further.

‘Priyanka Gandhi- the troubleshooter’

An India Today report called Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the troubleshooter for the Congress party. According to Dutta, the recent feud in the Rajasthan Congress between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot has been linked to Rahul Gandhi.

Once again, as Rahul decided to allegedly skip the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stepped in as a mediator to save the face.

Rajasthan to witness a major reshuffle

The state of Rajasthan is due for a major reshuffle which is to be decided by the Congress high command.

After meeting with Priyanka, Gehlot met Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and the two other leaders on Thursday to discuss the political situation and cabinet reshuffle.

Rahul Gandhi Tweeted on Chennai rains

The last Tweet from Rahul Gandhi’s official handle was made on Thursday about the Chennai rains.

Gandhi in his last Tweet said, “The incessant rains in Chennai have become a cause for worry. Requesting our brothers & sisters in the state to follow all safety measures. And an appeal to Congress workers- please help in relief & rescue work. Take care, #Chennai.”

Gandhi, who usually puts out 4-5 Tweets a day, has not posted anything on his Twitter timeline since the past 20 hours. Some media reports had stated that Rahul had left for London just before Diwali.