A suspected cattle smuggler from Bangladesh has been beaten to death in Tripura on Saturday. The incident reportedly occurred at the Kamalnagar village in Sonamura. According to reports, three alleged cattle smugglers had entered the state from Bangladesh on Friday night.

Reportedly, the suspected cattle smugglers were caught in the act of stealing cows from the house of one Litan Paul. He was caught with the help of a neighbor. Two of the intruders managed to escape but one could not who was later beaten to death by the locals, according to the police officials.

The police have recovered Bangladeshi currency and mobile phone from the possession of the man who was lynched. According to locals, the three had entered Paul’s home with the intention to steal cattle and when Paul resisted, they cut off his ear. Paul is receiving treatment at the GB Hospital in Agartala.

“According to the locals here, the thief is from Jamnagar in Bangladesh. There were two more with him, all from Kumilla district in Bangladesh. We recovered Bangladesh currency (taka) and a mobile set with Bangladesh connection from his possession,” the Police said.

Earlier in June, three were lynched on the suspicion of cattle theft. They were lynched at two separate places under the Khowai district.

A week ago, 10 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by Assam Police at the Assam-Tripura border at Churaibari under the Bazaricherra police watchpost.