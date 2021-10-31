The Assam Police have arrested 10 Bangladeshi nationals at the Assam-Tripura border at Churaibari under the Bazaricherra police watchpost since Friday. Reportedly, the Bangladeshis were coming from Dharmanagar in Tripura.

The Bangladeshis were arrested during routine check-ups vehicles are subjected to over three separate occasions. According to Assam Tribune, police sources have said that the arrested Bangladeshis admitted that they were on their way to South India, where they work in restaurants.

The illegal immigrants revealed that they work in various cities in South India and have traveled there from the Barak Valley before. They said that they entered India through a link man in Tripura. Manoranjan Sinha, Bazaricherra police watchpost incharge, said that the Bangladeshis were on their way to work in Chennai and failed to produced any authentic documents during the search.

Meanwhile, one Bidhan Chandra Das, suspected to be a linkman in Ratabari, has also been arrested for helping them enter India illegally. The arrested Bangladeshis have been identified as Sohail Ahmed, Abdul Gafur, Najma Begum, Sofira Akhtar, Alia Begum, Fatima Akhta, Rajesh Sheikh, Asabul Sheikh, Sanaullah Ankhi and Kawsar Hussain. All of them are in their 20s, with most of them in their early 20s and most of them are residents of Rajshahi and Khulna in Bangladesh.

The accused were produced before the Karimganj District Court in Assam. A remand of 10 days was sought by the Police over the matter.

It is pertinent to note that there have been communal tensions recently in Tripura. A Kali Mandir was vandalised recently in Kailashahar and at Kadamtala in Dharmanagar, Hindu homes, shops and vehicles were targeted by people from the other community.