On November 23, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath warned Asaduddin Owaisi, president, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), without taking his name and asked him not to provoke the people of Uttar Pradesh in the name of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

CM Yogi said, “I want to warn that person who is provoking people in the name of Citizen Amendment Act. I want to warn the followers of Chacha Jaan and Abba Jaan to listen carefully. If you try to spoil the atmosphere by inciting the feelings of the people of Uttar Pradesh, the state government knows how to deal strictly with you.”

He further said that Owaisi is provoking the people of Uttar Pradesh at the behest of the Samajwadi Party. “Everyone knows Owaisi is trying to incite people on the behest of Samajwadi Party in the state. However, Uttar Pradesh has moved ahead in a way that it is known as the riot-free state.” CM Yogi was addressing a rally in Kanpur.

What did Owaisi say?

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the three Agriculture Laws, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been trying to incite his followers to organize protests to have the CAA repealed. During his campaign at Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, he said, “If the government forms laws for NPR and NRC, we will come again on the roads and create Shaheen Bagh right here. I will come here myself. Repeal CAA as well.”

While talking to Zee News, Owaisi said, “We are demanding that CAA should be repealed. By forming a law keeping the religion of people in mind, the Modi government has violated Article 21 of the Constitution. The law must be repealed else Muslims would come again on the roads.”

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early 2022. All political parties have started their campaigns in the state. As it has the largest population in the country, UP elections often tell the mood of the voters towards the political parties for the national elections as well. This year, AIMIM is also contesting the elections in UP and expecting Muslim voters would prefer them over traditional parties like Congress and SP.