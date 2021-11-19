Member of Parliament from Pilbhit constituency, Varun Gandhi, might meet TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee on her visit to Delhi next week, according to reports. Speculations of BJP MP Varun Gandhi meeting the West Bengal Chief Minister have given rise to the possibility of a switch to Trinamool Congress for the leader, who has been dropped from the BJP National Working Committee along with his mother Maneka Gandhi.

As per reports, Varun Gandhi has been looking for a political platform after he was dropped from the BJP National Working Committee after making controversial comments after the Lakhimpur Violence. It is expected that a meeting of the Pilibhit MP with the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might spring some surprises. However, there has no official confirmation of the meeting yet.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader has spoken to IANS on the condition of anonymity, “Varun Gandhi cannot go to the Congress. So he would be looking at a party that can give him a national platform. With Trinamool Congress trying to increase its presence nationally, it would also be interested to include a person who has national acceptability. And in that case, it will be a win-win situation for all.” Another TMC leader noted, “Leaders who are angry with the BJP, but have no way to go to the Congress, are contacting Trinamool. At the moment, it is clear that Mamata and Trinamool can play the biggest role in stopping (Narendra) Modi.”

Notably, MP Danish Ali from BSP might also join TMC. Apart from Danish Ali, grandson of late veteran Congress leader Kamalapati Tripathi, Rajeshpati Tripathi, and son Laliteshpati Tripathi too joined TMC on October 25. Apart from them, actress Nafisa Ali and tennis star Leander Paes also joined TMC in Goa.

Interestingly, earlier this year, the SPN9 news network had published a series of videos saying that Varun Gandhi was leaving BJP to join the Congress party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. Varun Gandhi had then decided to take action against SPN9 News for publishing fake news targeting him with ridiculous and trashy videos.