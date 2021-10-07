Hours after BJP announced the list of new National Executive Committee members, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy dropped the words BJP National Executive member from the bio of his Twitter account after realising that his name does not feature in the list.

Swami’s Twitter bio had earlier read, ‘Rajya Sabha MP, Fmr. Union Cabinet Minister, Harvard Ph.D in Economics; Professor, BJP National Exec. member, I give as good as I get’. But now it says ‘Fmr. Former Union Cabinet Minister, Harvard Ph.D in Economics; former Professor, I give as good as I get’, dropping the words ‘BJP National Exec. Member’.

Subramanian Swamy also the URL of party website bjp.org from Twitter bio, and replaced it with vhsindia.org, the website of his Virat Hindustan Sangam.

In the newly formed National Executive Committee with 80 members announced today by BJP, prominent names of existing members like Subramanian Swamy, Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi, Chaudhary Birendra Singh and SS Ahluwalia.

Subramaniam Swamy has never been happy during the Modi government as he was not included in the union cabinet. As a result, he has become a critic of the government, despite being a senior leader of the party. In recent times, the distance between Swamy and the party has increased, as he has been at loggerheads with the BJP government over a number of issues.

Recently, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had sent a defamation notice to him over some allegations Swamy had made against him.

Last month, Karnataka CM had called Subramaniam Swamy a ‘freelance politician’, saying he specialises in speaking against his own party. His comments had come after Swamy had shared fake data related to petrol prices in India by invoking the Ramayana. Earlier he had floated conspiracy theories, claiming that the siege of the Red Fort on Republic Day was a PMO plot. He had also launched an anti-vaccine tirade in response to the Modi government’s Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Varun Gandhi, another leader dropped from the National Executive Committee of BJP, is also criticising the govt on farm laws in recent days. Today he had posted a tweet saying that innocent farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Khetri, despite the fact that 4 persons were killed by the ‘farmers’ in the violence.

Varun Gandhi’s mother Maneka Gandhi had already lost favour with the government and she was dropped from the second Modi government in 2019. And today she was dropped from the national executive when it was reconstituted.

Some prominent new names in the committee include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani, Mansukh Mandaviya, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Manoj Tiwari, Anurag Thakur, Swapan Dasgupta etc.

The 80 member committee includes prominent BJP leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Rajnath Singh and most other senior leaders of the party.