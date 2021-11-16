Violent clashes have taken place between migrants and Polish border forces along the Poland-Belarus border. Migrants in their desperate attempt to breach Poland border fence were seen pelting stones at the Polish forces.

Polish security forces turned water cannon on migrants who threw rocks from across the Belarusian border, where thousands have gathered in chaotic attempts to reach the EU, video shared by Polish authorities showed https://t.co/F5KZqg6dV7 pic.twitter.com/q819EUNGNU — Reuters (@Reuters) November 16, 2021

In another video, the migrants seemed to break their way in with the help of tree trunks as the Polish forces defended the borders with water cannons.

#Poland Forces using water cannons to prevent breaching of fence on their side of border. pic.twitter.com/JvsxJ040aX — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) November 16, 2021

As per sources, Ministry of National Defense of Poland has said that the migrants have attacked Polish soldiers and officers with stones and tried to destroy the Polish border fence in order to get to Poland. The Polish forces have used tear gas against the aggressive migrants to control the situation. Reports said that a Polish border guard was seriously injured after being struck by a projectile.

In one video that was shared on social media earlier in the month, migrants were seen violently bringing down the border wire fencing as the Polish forces blocked their way in.

Migrants from the Middle East are trying to violently force their way into Poland at the border with Belarus. They’ve broken through the wire fencing. They want to go to Germany & Northern Europe for the generous public benefits. pic.twitter.com/WHP2LaQLGX — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 8, 2021

Notably, one migrant had earlier claimed in a BBC video from that he wanted to go to Germany, and not Poland and said “Germany is life”.

Poland blocks hundreds of migrants trying to enter the country at the Belarus borderhttps://t.co/1hVWJmmGNh pic.twitter.com/jOj7ratzj3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 9, 2021

According to reports, around 2,000 migrants were illegally trying to force their way into Poland from Belarus. The middle east migrants still remained at the place between the Poland and the Belarus border with the hope of crossing over into Europe.

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said “a new type of war in which people are used as human shields” about the situation and Poland was witnessing a “stage play” which was planned to create chaos in the EU.