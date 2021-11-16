Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Watch: Migrants clash with Polish Border forces along the border with Belarus

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit : Andy Ngo/Twitter
10

Violent clashes have taken place between migrants and Polish border forces along the Poland-Belarus border. Migrants in their desperate attempt to breach Poland border fence were seen pelting stones at the Polish forces.

In another video, the migrants seemed to break their way in with the help of tree trunks as the Polish forces defended the borders with water cannons.

As per sources, Ministry of National Defense of Poland has said that the migrants have attacked Polish soldiers and officers with stones and tried to destroy the Polish border fence in order to get to Poland. The Polish forces have used tear gas against the aggressive migrants to control the situation. Reports said that a Polish border guard was seriously injured after being struck by a projectile.

In one video that was shared on social media earlier in the month, migrants were seen violently bringing down the border wire fencing as the Polish forces blocked their way in.

Notably, one migrant had earlier claimed in a BBC video from that he wanted to go to Germany, and not Poland and said “Germany is life”.

According to reports, around 2,000 migrants were illegally trying to force their way into Poland from Belarus. The middle east migrants still remained at the place between the Poland and the Belarus border with the hope of crossing over into Europe.

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said “a new type of war in which people are used as human shields” about the situation and Poland was witnessing a “stage play” which was planned to create chaos in the EU.

 

