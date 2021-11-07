Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference on the Executive Committee meeting of the BJP on Sunday. During the press conference, Nirmala Sitharaman reaffirmed the commitment of the party to seek justice for the victims of the political violence in West Bengal.

The BJP strongly condemns the Bengal violence and we stand by every worker who has suffered.



We will stand by them during all legal processes and will support every BJP worker in the party in Bengal.



– Smt. @nsitharaman #BJPNEC2021 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 7, 2021

The Union Finance Minister said that the party stands by its karyakartas in West Bengal and will ensure they get justice through the courts. 18 key resolutions were passed in the Executive Committee meeting on Sunday. Climate Change and vaccine milestones were two of the issues that were discussed.

18 key resolutions passed in the meeting. Commitment on climate change, vax milestone discussed: Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, briefs media over the #BJP executive committee meeting.



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/uUYVHNnHa8 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 7, 2021

The abrogation of Article 370 was also discussed. “The political resolution says that terrorism related incidents between 2004-14, 2081 died in J&K. While from 2014 to Sep 2021, 239 civilians died in J&K. J&K is moving towards developmental works,” she said.

She also said, “A statistic I’d like to highlight is the Industry Promotion Scheme worth Rs 28,400 crore, which was launched in Jan 2021, for J&K. 54 projects worth Rs 56,201 crore have also been launched.”

Nirmala Sitharaman also stated, “The ‘PM-CARES for Children’ programme for orphaned children showed how the PM and our government cares for the next generation and children. ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ has also been taken up and implemented speedily.”