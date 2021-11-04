Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally visited the homes of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Jan Awas Yojana and gifted them firecrackers and sweets for Diwali. ‘It is our promise to fulfill all your dreams,’ Yogi said.

'आत्मीयता' के धरातल पर जब खड़ी होती हैं 'सम्मान' की दीवारें और उस पर पड़ती है 'सुरक्षा' की छत, तब पूरा होता है 'अपने घर' का स्वप्न।



श्री भगत लाल जी को PM अवास योजना के तहत मिले 'अपने घर' में दीपावली मनाने की ढेरों बधाई।



'आपका हर स्वप्न पूरा करना, हमारा प्रण है'



शुभ दीपावली! pic.twitter.com/FLEjME3RPv — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 4, 2021

The saffron-clad monk could be seen interacting with the child in the family and saying that the crackers were for him. The child looked happy with the gifts the Mahant of Gorakhnath Muth brought for him.

The woman said that since Yogi Adityanath has visited them on the auspicious occasion, then he must enter their home. The Uttar Pradesh CM gladly obliged her wish.

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had digitally handed over the keys to 75000 PMAY beneficiaries across all districts of Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister had said that he was happy and satisfied that these beneficiaries will be able to celebrate all upcoming festivals, like Diwali, Chat Puja etc in their new houses.

The Prime Minister had further said that what makes him even happier is that the ownership rights of at least 75 per cent of the houses provided to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been awarded to females or at least they are joint owners.