Saturday, December 11, 2021
CrimeNews Reports
Gujarat: Three Pakistani prisoners create a ruckus, abuse and assault police in JIC Bhuj, demand immediate release

The head constable of JIC filed a complaint against the three accused, namely Mohammad Sharif Nur Mohammad, Mohammad Ishak Jamil Hussain and Nur Hussain Ayyub Khan, at the B division police station in Bhuj.

OpIndia Staff
Source: Desh Gujarat
A complaint has been filed in the B division police station of the district headquarters Bhuj, Gujarat after three Pakistani prisoners lodged at Bhuj’s Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) reportedly created a ruckus, abused and assaulted police officers, demanding that they should be released immediately.

As per a report by Desh Gujarat, the head constable of JIC Kanji Pabubhai Mudhuda filed a complaint against the three accused, namely Mohammad Sharif Nur Mohammad, Mohammad Ishak Jamil Hussain and Nur Hussain Ayyub Khan, at the B division police station in Bhuj.

The trio has been lodged in the prison after being booked under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 427 (mischief causing damage), 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 114 (Abettor present when the offence is committed).

According to the complaint, the accused went into the JIC’s office and inquired as to how long they would be detained. They were told that their release order would come from the government after some formalities are carried out at the immigration department. They were assured that they would be released whenever the release orders arrive.

Enraged by the response, the three prisoners stated that they do not want to live there. Following this, they began using abusive language against the police personnel deployed there. This led to altercations between the three Pakistani prisoners and the police deployed at JIC Bhuj. Minutes later, the police tried to calm the trio down, but they were so angry that they broke an earthen pot kept in the office and then started hitting their heads with its broken pieces.

When police officials tried to prevent them from hurting themselves, they again started abusing the officials. Ultimately, they were overpowered and taken to their barracks, where they were first calmed down and then explained the legal status and when they might be able to leave.

 

