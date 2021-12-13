In a public rally held in Mumbai, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hailed Babri Masjid as martyr, and slammed the SP, BSP and Congress for shielding people responsible for its demolition in 1992. The firebrand leader also asked Muslim bachelors to get married and raise children, adding that having a wife has a calming effect on a man.

Owaisi said, “My Masjid (Babri) was martyred. People who tarnished it disrupted the foundation of India & the rule of law…Did anyone from SP, BSP or Congress say anything? They turned a blind eye as it was my Masjid being tarnished, not theirs.”

Notably, the verdict for the Babri demolition case delivered by a special court on September 30, 2020. In the landmark judgement, all 32 persons accused in the case were acquitted. BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti were among those who had been been acquitted by the court. The court mentioned that the demolition of Babri controversial structure was not pre-planned, and therefore concluded that there was no conspiracy to demolish it.

Besides raking up the issue of Babri demolition, Owaisi also attempted to polarise the Muslim constituents by asking them to get married and raise a family. Making a cryptic remark for bachelors, Owaisi said, “Shaadi karenge na? Bachelor mat rehna. Bachelors bahot pareshaan kar rahe hai. Ghar main rahe to admi ka dimag bhi shant rehta hai. (You will get married, right? Don’t stay a bachelor. Bachelors are causing a lot of problems. If a man stays at home, then he remains calm.)”

What has secularism given you? Please, shun it: Asaduddin Owaisi

In addition to this, the AIMIM chief also poured scorn over the concept of secularism. “I want to ask Muslims of India what we got from secularism? Did we get reservation from Secularism? Did the people who demolished the mosque get punishment? No, no one got anything…I believe in constitutional secularism and not in political secularism. Please, Muslims shun political secularism,” Owaisi said.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Owaisi has derided secularism in his political rallies. For a long time now, the AIMIM chief has made his contempt for the concept of pluralism apparent. He kickstarted his UP elections program in September 2021 by attacking the secularism of the country. He had then said that BJP had undermined the secularism of the country.