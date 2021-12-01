A CCTV footage has emerged where a woman can be seen being beaten up by a group of men in New Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area.

#WATCH | A group of persons beat up a woman with sticks in a residential colony in Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi on November 19



Based on the woman’s complaint, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons, it said.



The incident took place at around 10:07 PM on November 19 as per the details on CCTV footage. One can see a woman trying to park the car as another woman got off the car. Suddenly 4-5 men come out from the lane and start beating up a woman. When the driver of the car gets down, they then beat her up as well. They punch and kick and even use sticks to assault them. After beating them up, the men walk away.

The woman was later admitted to hospital. As per a report by Zee News, local Aam Aadmi Party MLA Vandana Kumari has been accused of sending goons to beat her up.

Based on the complaint of the woman an FIR has been registered against unknown persons and an investigation has been initiated. No arrests have been made so far. While the woman has named AAP MLA to the police, the FIR does not name her. As per reports, two women are also arrested and sent to judicial custody.