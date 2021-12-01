Wednesday, December 1, 2021
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: AAP MLA accused of sending goons to beat up a woman in Shalimar...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: AAP MLA accused of sending goons to beat up a woman in Shalimar Bagh, shocking visuals emerge

The incident took place on November 19, 2021 at around 10 PM in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area

OpIndia Staff
AAP MLA accused of sending goons to beat up a woman in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh
218

A CCTV footage has emerged where a woman can be seen being beaten up by a group of men in New Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area.

The incident took place at around 10:07 PM on November 19 as per the details on CCTV footage. One can see a woman trying to park the car as another woman got off the car. Suddenly 4-5 men come out from the lane and start beating up a woman. When the driver of the car gets down, they then beat her up as well. They punch and kick and even use sticks to assault them. After beating them up, the men walk away.

The woman was later admitted to hospital. As per a report by Zee News, local Aam Aadmi Party MLA Vandana Kumari has been accused of sending goons to beat her up.

Based on the complaint of the woman an FIR has been registered against unknown persons and an investigation has been initiated. No arrests have been made so far. While the woman has named AAP MLA to the police, the FIR does not name her. As per reports, two women are also arrested and sent to judicial custody.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshalimar bagh, delhi, shalimar bagh assault video, vandana kumari
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,616FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com