There is no end to Islamists celebrating the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and left liberals saying there is no reason to mourn his death because they didn’t agree with him. In another such incidence, the Kerala government’s standing counsel in Kerala High Court Resmitha Ramachandran, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer.

In a Facebook post, Resmitha Ramachandran listed several reasons why General Bipin Rawat was not holy, and made several accusations against him. Kerala BJP has strongly objected to the post, and demanded that the CM should sack her from the government post.

In the highly objectionable post posted yesterday after the death of General Rawat was confirmed, the Kerala govt’s advocate had claimed that General Bipin Rawat was appointed as the first joint chief of defence staff bypassing the constitutional concept that only the President of India is the supreme commander of the armed forces.

After that she made further comments about the deceased general, saying he had awarded Major Leetul Gogoi for counter-insurgency operations, who had tied a Kashmiri stone pelter in front of a jeep to deter other stone pelters. She also mentioned that Gen Bipin Rawat had warned soldiers against calling themselves disabled falsely to get disability pension, and had believed that women in combat roles might complain about men peeping while they change clothes.

Resmitha Ramachandran claimed that General Bipin Rawat had wished that stone-pelters fire weapon, so that army could retaliate, and alleged that he had made acidic remarks against the protestors against CAA.

Giving these reasons, the leftist advocate said that death doesn’t make a person holy.

Reacting to the post by Ramachandran, BJP leader advocate S. Suresh said that she is a traitor who has no humanity. He said that it is an insult of the supreme soldier of the country after his death, and demanded that the Kerala govt should remove her from the post of govt advocate at the High Court.