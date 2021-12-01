Niraj Das, the prime accused of the Jorhat mob-lynching case in Assam, died in the road accident on the night of the intervening night of December 1 after he allegedly jumped out of the moving police jeep to escape from police custody. Das was also known as ‘Kola Lora’ (black boy), and was a notorious criminal facing several other charges before lynching student leader Animesh Bhuyan.

The incident took place at Cinamara Khariya Chuk locality in Jorhat district as he was hit by another police escort car. He was rushed to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) where doctors declared him dead. Three other police personnel manning the escort car were injured as the driver lost balance after hitting Niraj Das and collided with a wall. Police were taking him for the search of a hidden drug consignment, but now cops are saying he misled the police in the name of drugs, and had done this to plan the escape.

“The incident took place at around 1:30 am Wednesday. He was a drug smuggler. He had assured us of helping in identifying drug trade spots in Jorhat. So, we took him to bust drug network. But it now appears that he was misleading us. He had planned to escape from police custody by taking us to that place,” a police official told the media.

“He jumped out of the police vehicle. The car that followed, which was also a police vehicle, lost control by seeing him jump out of a running car and instead accidentally hit the accused leading to his death. Three of our men have also sustained injuries in the accident and are being treated at the JMCH,” the official further said.

After new of Kola Lora’s death spread, people in Jorhat and Golaghat district came out on the street to celebrate. Many people were seen bursting firecrackers to celebrate the death of the notorious criminal, who had over 90 cases filed against him and was out on bail in those cases. Niraj Das was accused of instigating the mob attack on three people which led to the tragic death of Animesh Bhuyan and the injury of the other two.

Soon after the incident, the Special DGP of Law and Order of Assam GD Singh posted a cryptic message on his Twitter handle.

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction – Newton’s Third Law — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) November 30, 2021

However, Singh who is monitoring the probe of the merciless killing of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader Animesh Bhuyan in Jorhat, has not mentioned anything about Niraj Das alias Kala Lora in his tweet.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma quote tweeted GP Singh’s tweet, adding, “Assam will be free of crime and criminal – come what may.”

Assam will be free of crime and criminal – come what May. https://t.co/H77gtcbzu0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 1, 2021

AASU leader was lynched by mob on false allegations

On Monday (November 29), Animesh Bhuyan (28) who served as the Education Secretary of the Brahmaputra Regional Committee of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) was lynched by a group of about 50 people near Nirmal Chariali in Jorhat following an argument over a road accident. The mob attacked Bhuyan and two others, local reporter Mridusmanta Baruah and local AASU leader Pranay Dutta, who were travelling with him. The mob alleged their vehicle had hit an elderly man riding a scooter. But later it surfaced that the man on the scooter had fallen himself, and Bhuyan and the other two had gone to help the man. But the man accused them of hitting him, which led to a mob attack on the three led by Niraj Das. Bhuyan died in the attack while Baruah and Dutta suffered serious injuries.

This horrific incident was even filmed by some people and it went viral. The incident took place in broad daylight in a busy street but no one intervened to save them from the mob.

A leader of #AASU killed in brutal attack by some unruly people in Assam’s Jorhat town today. Two others including a journalist were also injured in the mob attack following an alleged accident. #Assam #Jorhat pic.twitter.com/j697R3UKXn — Hemanta Kumar Nath (@hemantakrnath) November 29, 2021

Jorhat SP Ankur Jain told the media that Bhuyan’s vehicle had not hit that elderly man. The SP said that the elderly man had fallen from the scooter himself. That elderly man was under the influence of alcohol and he created a scene. Bhuyan and two others had rushed to help that elderly man but he started shouting and said that they had run him over. On this, the mob became violent and attacked them. According to the police, Niraj Das was a habitual offender and he was seen in the video. He was also involved in drug trafficking.

Taking cognizance of the gruesome killing, Assam chief minister had ordered GP Singh to personally monitor the case, arrest all accused and file charge sheet in a month time.

ঘটনাত জড়িত বুলি চিনাক্ত সকলক ইতিমধ্যে কৰায়ত্ত কৰা হৈছে৷ ফাষ্টট্ৰেক আদালতত দোষীৰ শাস্তিৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰিবলৈ প্ৰশাসনক নিৰ্দেশনা দিছোঁ৷ বিশেষ আৰক্ষী সঞ্চালকপ্ৰধান শ্ৰী জি পি সিঙক ঘটনাৰ তদন্ত ব্যক্তিগতভাৱে তদাৰক কৰি এমাহৰ ভিতৰত চাৰ্জশ্বীট দাখিল কৰিবলৈ নিৰ্দেশনা প্ৰদান কৰিছোঁ৷ (২/৩) — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 30, 2021

At least 13 people have been arrested in mob lynching case including Niraj Das who was arrested a day after the incident. The arrested accused were also manhandled by an angry crowd on November 30 in front of a local court, where they were taken for production before the court. The Jorhat Bar Association passed a resolution not to fight for any of the accused persons during the trial.