Renowned Malayalam director Ali Akbar has announced that he is leaving Islam protesting against those who had celebrated the tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat. Ali Akbar revealed this on Facebook, where he also stated that he and his family will have no religion henceforth.

Ali Akbar had earlier posted a video on Facebook criticizing the Islamists who mocked the death of CDS Bipin Rawat. Akbar’s account was suspended for a month after the video received hateful comments on the platform. The director then opened another account and declared that he was leaving Islam. Akbar said, “Within five minutes of speaking out against those who put up emojis, the account was blocked. I can not accept it, I can not agree with it, so I’m leaving my religion. I or my family no longer have a religion. That is the decision.”

Ali Akbar further said that from now on he will be known as Ram Singh. “Ramasimhan is a person who was killed while sticking to the culture of Kerala. Tomorrow Ali Akbar will be called Ram Singh. That’s the best name,” he said. Ramasimhan and his family were butchered by Islamists for converting to Hinduism from Islam in 1947. Ramasimhan, his brother Dayasimhan, Dayasimhan’s wife Kamala, their cook Raju Iyer and other members of the family were brutally butchered by Islamist Jihadists in Malaparamba, Malappuram district on 2nd August 1947, just two weeks before the independence.

Ali Akbar informed that he took the decision to quit Islam after discussing the matter with his wife. ‘I am throwing away the dress I was born with’, he said.

Akbar also posted a picture containing names of those people who had mocked the demise of the CDS Bipin Rawat on his Facebook page.

Source: Ali Akbar/Facebook

Ali Akbar has spoken to Janam TV and explained his protest against the anti-national elements and his decision to quit Islam.

Notably, Ali Akbar had raised his objections through a Facebook video after he witnessed the celebration of the Islamists online. The national award-winning actor then came out declaring his departure from the religion of Islam.