A peanut seller from West Bengal has gone viral on social media, after a song he had composed to sell raw peanuts was recorded by several people and uploaded on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram Reels and YouTube. But Bhuban Badyakar is not happy with this fame, and has approached the police complaining against the uploaders.

The peanut seller from Birbhum in West Bengal has approached the police in Dubrajpur, complaining that others are earning lakhs out of his viral song, but he has received nothing. Bhuban Badyakar said that his song is already viral on social media, and a lot of people are making money by sharing this song on YouTube, but he is not getting anything. Even some people have added copyright to the song while uploading the same on YouTube, which they only recorded while he was singing it on the streets. He also added that many people are singing the song and uploading the same on their social media accounts, without crediting him as the creator of the song.

Bhuban Badyakar has demanded that police investigate the case, and help him get the money from the videos he deserves. He said that while others are earning lakhs using his song, his hands are empty. Bhuvan said, “After the song went viral, a lot of people are crowding the house. Everyone wants to make a video of my song. After that, they are making a lot of money by uploading the song on the internet. But my hands are empty”. He also said that he doesn’t have a YouTube account.

Bhuban further said that he is now scared because so many people keep coming to record his song. He said he was so scared of being spotted that he wore a helmet while going to the police station to lodge the complaint on Friday. But still, people recognised him there and started taking his photographs.

The song that Bhuban Badyakar wrote and composed, advertises that only raw peanuts are available with him, and he does not sell roasted peanuts. He roams around the Birbhum district on his motorcycle, accepting old mobile phones, imitation jewellery and other such items in exchange for raw peanut.

After the song went viral, soon people started remixing it and uploaded the same on social media.

Even Mamata Banerjee featured in some remixes made for fun.

After his songs had gone viral, he had become so popular that even the local BJP MLA Anup Saha visited his house, and promised all help he needs. Seeing this, TMC leadership also came forward, and assured that he will receive the grant for artists announced by the Mamata Banerjee government.

Note: While the word Badam means Almond in Hindi and several other languages, in Bengal and Assam it is used as a generic term for several nuts, with appropriate prefixes added for each nut. For example, Cashew is Kaju Badam, Almond is Kath Badam, Peanut is China Badam etc. But as the most widely available nut, Peanut is simply called Badam in general use in these regions. That’s why it is Kacha Badam even though it is Peanut and not Almond.