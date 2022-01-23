Arunachal Pradesh's missing teenager in possession of Chinese Army

The missing teenager from Arunachal Pradesh has been traced. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said on Sunday that an Indian boy who went missing by crossing the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh has been found. The Chinese PLA has informed the Indian Army about this. It has also been said that the missing boy will be sent back to India after proper formalities. According to ANI, PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey has informed this.

The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed: PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

The Indian Army is verifying the Chinese claim and trying to find out if the boy is the same one who was reported missing. The army had on Thursday 20th January 2022 sought the help of the PLA to locate the missing boy identified as Miram Taron and return him as per established protocol.

Chinese army accused of abduction

The Indian Army had stated earlier that when they received information about Taron, they immediately contacted the PLA through an established hotline system and informed that a man, who was collecting herbs and hunting, has lost his way and could not return. It was alleged that the boy was kidnapped by the Chinese PLA.

Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao alleged in a tweet on Wednesday that the Chinese PLA has abducted 17-year-old Miram Touren of Jido village. Taron’s friend Johnny Yaying managed to escape and informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA. Gao said the incident happened near the point from where the Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

1/2

Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ecKzGfgjB7 — Tapir Gao (@TapirGao) January 19, 2022

Tapir Gao had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and others to ensure the early release of the kidnapped boy. Accordingly, the process to bring him back is initiated. The Indian Army will first confirm his identity for the same.

Rahul Gandhi attacks government

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government even after the army has initiated the process to bring the teenager back. Rahul Gandhi has posted in a tweet ‘Sarkar ho to farz nibhao, Miram Taron ko wapas laao’ which means ‘if you are the government, then you abide by your duty and bring back Miram Taron’.