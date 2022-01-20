BJP MP says China’s PLA has abducted Indian teen from Arunachal Pradesh

Tapir Gao, the MP from Arunachal Pradesh has claimed that China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) abducted a 17-year-old boy from the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

In two back-to-back tweets, Gao said that the boy, Sh Miram Taron, from Zido village of the district was abducted on 18 January from the Lungta Jor area under the Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang district.

His friend escaped from PLA and reported to the authorities.

All the agencies of Govt of India is requested to step up for his early release.

According to the BJP MP Tapir Gao, the incident came to light when Taron’s friend Johny Yaiying, who was also abducted by PLA, managed to escape and reported the matter to the authorities.

MP said he informed MoS Home N Pramanik about the incident and urged govt agencies to ensure his early release. He also tagged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, union home minister Amit Shah and Indian army for the safe release of the boy.

Both are local hunters who belong to Zido village. According to MP, the incident took place near the place where the Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

According to the media report, the deputy commissioner of Upper Siang, Shashvat Saurabh, has confirmed the matter. He said that the youth was among a group of local hunters and he was abducted by PLA from the Indian side. He said that they have informed the Indian army and efforts are underway to rescue the youth.

The news agency ANI has reported Indian Army soldiers having rescued two civilians stuck in thick dense vegetation after they jumped from a moving truck that fell down in a gorge in Tuting, Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh on January 18. A group of locals and jawans slithered down the gorge using ropes to rescue them.

Indian Army soldiers rescued two civilians stuck in thick dense vegetation after they jumped from a moving truck that fell down in a gorge in Tuting, Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh on Jan 18. A group of locals & jawans slithered down the gorge using ropes to rescue them: Army

The official word is still awaited whether youths rescued by the Indian Army are the same persons who were abducted by the PLA.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five Indian youths from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district. They were released after a week following the intervention of the central government.