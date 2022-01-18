BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been arrested by Police officials in Koradi, Nagpur. Earlier, Bawankule had raised serious discontent over Maharashtra Congress Chief’s statements threatening to beat up PM Narendra Modi.

Since Yesterday, The State BJP Unit leaders have demanded strict actions by law against Patole, who had made derogatory remarks about the Prime Minister and had threatened physical violence while addressing a group in Bhandara, Maharashtra. Patole in his speech was heard saying, “I can abuse Modi, and I can even beat him up.”

#BreakingNews | #Nagpur: BJP MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule files FIR against Congress chief Nana Patole on his assumed derogatory remarks on PM Modi pic.twitter.com/tqphCVawst — Gursshheen Gahllen (@diginewswoman) January 17, 2022

On January 17, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the former energy minister who hails from Nagpur, had registered a complaint against Nana Patole in the Kuhi Police station. On Tuesday, the BJP leader along with party workers sat in protest at the Koradi Police station demanding the police to probe into the matter. It is reported that the Police had assured Bawakule of enquiry and had requested him to take back the agitation.

When Bawankule refused to call off the protest, the Nagpur Police finally arrested Bawankule in the afternoon.

Earlier, the Congress state chief had clarified his stance saying he was talking about a local goon with a surname ‘Modi’ and that the BJP is accusing him falsely. Refuting his claims, BJP leader Bawankule during the protest said, “Patole should prove the identity of ‘Modi’ he is talking about. He (Patole) is doing a drama by twisting his statements.”

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has lashed out at the MVA Government for the action against Bawankule. In a tweet, he said, “Strange Justice! No action has been taken against those who used the language of assaulting Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. Instead, action has been taken against those who are demanding ‘action’ against this anarchy. What’s going on in this state?” he asked.

While raising questions about the state of democracy in Maharashtra, Fadnavis stated, ”Use the brute Police force as much as you want! BJP workers will not tolerate the silence and the people of this state will not forgive you.” The day has seen much furore and discontent against Nana Patole in the Political circles of Maharashtra and many BJP leaders have demanded enquiry and arrest of the State Congress Chief.