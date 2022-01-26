Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Updated:

Braving snow and cold: Watch ‘Himveers’ from ITBP celebrating 73rd Republic Day with the Tricolor held high

ITBP jawans were seen braving the snow and freezing cold to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day.

OpIndia Staff
Indian soldiers celebrate 73rd Republic Day
'Himveers' of ITBP at minus 40 degree celsius (Images- Twitter)
7

Holding the Indian Tricolor with high esteem and pride, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel braved inhospitable conditions in Ladakh and Uttarakhand to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day. The ITBP soldiers, unfurled the national flag at 15000 feet above the sea level as the temperature recorded minus -40 degrees Celsius in Ladakh.

The ITBP shared the videos of the ‘Himveers’ marching slowly through the fresh snow in Ladakh. “Happy Republic Day from Himveers of ITBP, from Ladakh”, it tweeted.

The force also posted videos of soldiers braving the freezing temperatures not only at Ladakh but also at different heights at peaks of the Himalayas where they are posted to secure the India-China border. One such video appeared from the state of Uttarakhand where the ITBP Himveers were seen skiing on a snow-clad mountain in a formation with the Tricolor, at 11,000 feet in minus 20 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chatha of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the 73rd Republic Day by organizing a cultural event. The soldiers flaunted their love for India via music and dance. “We reiterate our steadfast commitment to serving the nation with courage, valour, and devotion”, CRPF tweeted wishing happiness on Republic Day.

The Border Security Force also celebrated the historic day by exchanging sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh at ICP Pertrapole and other Border Out Posts. “A joint retreat ceremony was also organized at ICP Petrapole”, the BSF said.

It is worth noting that the daredevil bikers of the ITBP will showcase 10 different types of formation at the Rajpath on the Republic Day Parade.

According to the reports, Lotus Formation, Border Man’s Salute, Fly Riding, Pawan Chakki, Horizontal Bar Exercise, Six-Man Balance, Arrow Position, Jaguar Position, Sentinels of the Himalayas and the theme-based Pyramid on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the 75th Anniversary of India’s independence will be showcased as formations on the moving bikes by the force’s ‘Himveers’.

A total of 146 personnel and 33 Bullet Motorcycles of ITBP will participate in the Mission Daredevils. Also, the Republic Day Parades will witness the tanks, Dhanush howitzers, electronic warfare system and six marching contingents of the Indian Army including the Rajput Regiment and Assam Regiment and 17 military bands.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

