Holding the Indian Tricolor with high esteem and pride, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel braved inhospitable conditions in Ladakh and Uttarakhand to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day. The ITBP soldiers, unfurled the national flag at 15000 feet above the sea level as the temperature recorded minus -40 degrees Celsius in Ladakh.

The ITBP shared the videos of the ‘Himveers’ marching slowly through the fresh snow in Ladakh. “Happy Republic Day from Himveers of ITBP, from Ladakh”, it tweeted.

The force also posted videos of soldiers braving the freezing temperatures not only at Ladakh but also at different heights at peaks of the Himalayas where they are posted to secure the India-China border. One such video appeared from the state of Uttarakhand where the ITBP Himveers were seen skiing on a snow-clad mountain in a formation with the Tricolor, at 11,000 feet in minus 20 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police ‘Himveers’ celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at 11,000 feet in minus 20 degrees Celsius at Auli in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/1nhbrOWSp3 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

On the other hand, the officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chatha of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the 73rd Republic Day by organizing a cultural event. The soldiers flaunted their love for India via music and dance. “We reiterate our steadfast commitment to serving the nation with courage, valour, and devotion”, CRPF tweeted wishing happiness on Republic Day.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: 160BN Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chatha, showcased a cultural program, as part of the 73rd #RepublicDay celebrations (25.01) pic.twitter.com/pO0ew4OBaV — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

CRPF wishes you and your loved ones a Happy #RepublicDay .



We reiterate our steadfast commitment to serve the nation with courage, valour, and devotion.



जब तक हम हैं, राष्ट्र प्रथम है



जब तक दम है, राष्ट्र प्रथम है। pic.twitter.com/yVCCbCWl8Y — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) January 26, 2022

The Border Security Force also celebrated the historic day by exchanging sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh at ICP Pertrapole and other Border Out Posts. “A joint retreat ceremony was also organized at ICP Petrapole”, the BSF said.

BSF’s South Bengal Frontier exchanged sweets & greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh on the eve of Republic Day at ICP Pertrapole & others Border Out Posts. A joint retreat ceremony was also organized at ICP Petrapole: BSF pic.twitter.com/JflaLoxpMg — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

It is worth noting that the daredevil bikers of the ITBP will showcase 10 different types of formation at the Rajpath on the Republic Day Parade.

According to the reports, Lotus Formation, Border Man’s Salute, Fly Riding, Pawan Chakki, Horizontal Bar Exercise, Six-Man Balance, Arrow Position, Jaguar Position, Sentinels of the Himalayas and the theme-based Pyramid on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the 75th Anniversary of India’s independence will be showcased as formations on the moving bikes by the force’s ‘Himveers’.

A total of 146 personnel and 33 Bullet Motorcycles of ITBP will participate in the Mission Daredevils. Also, the Republic Day Parades will witness the tanks, Dhanush howitzers, electronic warfare system and six marching contingents of the Indian Army including the Rajput Regiment and Assam Regiment and 17 military bands.