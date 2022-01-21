Friday, January 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsChennai Police summons actor Siddharth for his crass sexual comments on Saina Nehwal
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Chennai Police summons actor Siddharth for his crass sexual comments on Saina Nehwal

"We have issued summon to actor Siddharth to record his statement", Jiwal added. He added that two complaints have been received against the actor for his controversial comments and one is defamation in a legal frame, not a criminal case.

OpIndia Staff
Actor Siddharth summoned by Chennai Police
Siddharth summoned by Chennai Police over his crass comments against Saina Nehwal
6

On Thursday, the Chennai Police summoned actor Siddharth for his derogatory tweet on badminton champion Saina Nehwal after receiving two complaints against the actor in this regard. Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal informed that referring to the complaints filed in Hyderabad, action can be taken only for defamation, no criminal action is viable against him.

“We have issued summon to actor Siddharth to record his statement”, Jiwal added. He added that two complaints have been received against the actor for his controversial comments and one is defamation in a legal frame, not a criminal case.

On January 12, the Hyderabad cyber police had registered a case against Siddharth for his tweet about Saina Nehwal under section 67 of the IT Act and IPC section 509 (insult to modesty of a woman).

Siddharth’s crass comments against Saina

Siddharth had attacked Nehwal with a crass, sexual comment responding to her tweet on PM Modi’s security lapse in Punjab. “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna”, he had said. ‘Cock’ is a slang used for the male sexual organ. By twisting the badminton term ‘shuttlecock’, Siddharth was trying to insult Saina in a crass, sexual manner.

Siddharth’s crass comments were widely criticised on social media. After sharing a lame excuse trying to justify his earlier comment, Siddharth had written an open letter to the Badminton Champion, apologizing for his behaviour.

Identifying himself as an ‘ally’ of the feminist movement, Siddharth had said that he was being funny and had no intentions to disrespect a woman. “I want to apologize to you for my rude joke. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. Sorry about a joke that didn’t land”, the letter read.

Not stretching the issue, Saina had responded to Siddharth’s apology saying that the matter was about women. “He only said it and he is now apologizing. He shouldn’t target a woman like that but it’s okay, I am not bothered about it, I am happy in my space and god bless him,” she had said.

Pertinently the National Commission for Women (NCW) had also urged Twitter India to block the actor’s account. The NCW had written to the Maharashtra police seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against actor Siddharth.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSiddharth actor Saina, Saina Nehwal badminton, sexual harassment against women
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

India calls for recognition of hatred against Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs at the United Nations: Details of ambassador Tirumurti’s statement

OpIndia Staff -
In his statement, TS Tirumurti pointed out how phobias against three Abrahamic religions, namely, Islam, Christianity and Judaism was recognised by the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy but the emergence of religiophobia against Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs is not being fully recognised.
News Reports

Congress ally Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, after threatening Hindus, now threatens journalist during an interview: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with News18 India TV anchor Aman Chopra, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan threatened to cause bodily harm simply because he was unable to answer the questions posed to him.

TOI gives a ‘secular’ spin to tragedy where student ends life after missionary school in TN pressurised her to convert to Christianity

Daughter-in-law of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan questions Congress, says he could not fight for his own family and only BJP stands for women’s right

Of fear and favour: Why Hindu women seldom speak out on the atrocities unleashed upon them in grooming jihad

India’s jet engine dilemma: A call for action

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,379FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com