Days after Munawwar Rana’s daughter Uroosa Rana rebelled and filed her nomination as an independent candidate from Unnao’s Sadar constituency, the Congress party tried to accommodate her by offering her party ticket from the Purva seat.

Earlier last week, Uroosa Imran Rana had jumped into the election fray by filing her nomination as an independent candidate from the Unnao Sadar seat. The development came in the wake of the Congress party’s decision to field Asha Singh, mother of the rape survivor from the Unnao’s Sadar seat. Rana, who was in Congress, was reportedly eyeing the party ticket from the Sadar constituency. However, after Congress chose Asha Singh over her, Rana rebelled against the party and filed her nomination from the seat as an independent candidate.

Rana was seeking to fight the upcoming UP elections from the Unnao’s Sadar constituency. However, when Congress snubbed her by granting the ticket to Asha Singh, Rana decided to fight on the seat as an independent candidate. Following her nomination, Congress tried to placate her by offering her a ticket to fight elections from the Purva seat. But it is yet not clear whether Rana would fight the elections from the Congress ticket or an independent candidate.

Uroosa’s association with the Congress party dates back to 2010 when Uttar Pradesh was ruled by the Mayawati-led BSP government. In October 2020, Uroosa was promoted to the post of vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Mahila Congress(Central Zone). For over a decade, Uroosa had been an ardent Congress supporter and worker, vigorously supporting the party on a host of issues.

Uroosa, who hails from Lucknow, had been campaigning and staking her claim for the Unnao Sadar seat for a long time. But, after years of loyalty to the party, Congress sidelined her and granted the party ticket to Asha Singh for the Unnao Sadar seat in the forthcoming assembly elections.

In the affidavit filed in her nomination, Uroosa has stated that a case has been registered against her at Gautam Palli police station of Lucknow for violating COVID protocols. Besides, she has also stated that the price of jewellery she possesses is close to Rs 50 lakhs.

It is also worth noting that Uroosa Rana, who has been granted a Congress ticket to fight from the Purva seat, also participated in anti-CAA protests that had swept the country following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019.

Munawwar Rana says he would leave Uttar Praesh Yogi Adityanath returns as CM

Earlier last week, Munawwar Rana had declared that he would leave Uttar Pradesh if Yogi Adityanath becomes the chief minister once again.

“If Yogi Adityanath becomes CM again, I will leave Uttar Pradesh. It will be very painful for me, but since the state in itself is in danger, I am left with no other option but to leave,” he said.

“An election is a fight between two parties, between two candidates for the ultimate goal of winning. The losing and winning are in relation to the election. But here, Abba Jaan, Pakistan, Kabaristan, Jinnah are mentioned,” he had said.