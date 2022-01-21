The combined Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has decided to apply stringent provisions in its law against cow slaughter. The territory has banned transportation of cow, calf, heifer, bull, bullock, ox within the territory borders for the purpose of slaughter.

According to the reports, the penalties introduced for the purpose include a monetary fine of up to Rs 5 lakh and starting from 10 years in jail to imprisonment for life.

The Union Territories of Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order 2022, notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, states that the Bombay Animal Protection Act, 1954, implemented in both the erstwhile Union Territories on Tuesday, has been amended. Reports mention that now the amendments will be applicable in the combined union territory as well.

According to the amendments introduced, cow slaughter will be considered a non-bailable offence across the UT of Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu. However, it would not be applicable in the case of the slaughter of any animal above the age of 15, other than cow, calf, heifer, bull, bullock and ox.

The amendment has also made mandatory the usage of permits while transportation of animals for agricultural or animal husbandry purposes. Any such transportation without the permit will be deemed that the animal was being transported for slaughter.

It is pertinent to note that the provisions mentioned in the new law are already applicable in the states of Goa and Gujarat. In Gujarat, cow slaughter is a non-bailable offence with punishment up to life imprisonment. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, there is a provision of 10 years jail and a fine of Rs 5 lakh for cow slaughter.