The dispute between the former zonal director of the NCB Sameer Wankhede and NCP leader Nawab Malik is not over yet. Sameer Wankhede’s father and retired excise department officer Dnyandev Wankhede has approached the Bombay high court with a contempt plea against Nawab Malik. In this plea, it is claimed that despite assurances to the court, Malik continues to defame the Wankhede family. It is also mentioned that Nawab Malik has breached the order three times – that is on 28th December 2021 and 2 and 3 January 2022.

Earlier in November 2021, Sameer Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede had filed a case of defamation against Nawab Malik in the Bombay high court, in which it was pleaded that Nawab Malik should be restrained from posting derogatory things against the Wankhede family. A compensation of Rs. 1.25 Crores was also sought by Wankhede. The dispute between Sameer Wankhede and Nawab Malik had emerged after the cruse drugs case in which Aryan Khan and his friends were arrested by the NCB.

Ex NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s father Dhyandev Wankhede files contempt plea against Nawab Malik in Bombay HC. Plea claims that despite assurances from court, Malik continues to defame his family; plea also mentions 3 breaches by Malik-on Dec 28, 2021, Jan 2&3,2022 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

This is not the first time that Nawab Malik has breached the court orders to restrain himself from making malicious allegations against the Wankhede family. Justice Madhav Jamdar observed earlier in the first week of December 2021 that Malik had been tweeting with malice after his own son-in-law was arrested by Sameer Wankhede. The Court had restricted Nawab Malik from making any more comments against Wankhede and his family till December 9. But Nawab Malik breached this order on 3rd December 2021, after which he had to furnish an unconditional apology.

After this, Nawab Malik had again come up with new allegations against Sameer Wankhede. On 2nd January 2022, he addressed a press conference in which he had put some serious allegations questioning the delays caused in the decision regarding the routine schedule of transfers of officers including Sameer Wankhede. He had also alleged that NCB is pressurizing the witnesses to sign the back-dated blank papers and Sameer Wankhede is involved in this.