Weeks after NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik tendered an unconditional apology to Bombay High Court for commenting on NCB official Sameer Wankhede, he has come up with new allegations against Sameer Wankhede, other NCB officers and a top BJP leader from Maharashtra. He made the new allegations in a press conference on 2nd January 2022, saying that NCB is getting panchnama in cases changed in backdate.

In support of his serious allegations, he also provided an audio clip of an alleged conversation between an NCB officer and a witness. Malik has also accused that a top BJP leader is lobbying in the central home ministry to give an extension to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

The drugs racket case which initiated from the Mumbai cruise drugs incidence is taking new turns with every new press conference by Nawab Malik wherein he claims to have exposed new ‘farjiwada’ every single time. This press conference is seen as his fresh attempt to target BJP and the NCB officers including Sameer Wankhede after NCB moved Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Malik’s son-in-law who is accused in a different drug case.

It may be mentioned that on December 10, Malik had tendered an unconditional apology to the Bombay High Court for making allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, as the court had refrained him from commenting on Wankhede in public till the court hears the matter.

Alleges that NCB officers are changing the panchnama

“The way NCB has done ‘Farjiwada’ since Aryan Khan’s Mumbai cruse drugs case of 2nd October 2020 is now exposed. They formed an SIT and a committee and what has it done is yet unknown. Be it K. P. Gosavi or Bhanushali or bogus signing on blank papers, I have exposed them one by one. Now I am providing an audio clip in which an arbiter witness Maddy is in conversation with an NCB officer Kiran Babu wherein the officer is calling the arbiter witness to make changes in a backdated panchnama. It would be difficult to do this in the office, so we will sign the documents somewhere else. The afraid arbiter then calls Sameer Wankhede and asks what should he do. Wankhede has told him not to be afraid and do as told by Babu. This is the ‘farjiwada’ NCB officers are doing,” said Malik.

Bolstering his allegations, Malik further said, “They get blank papers signed, because they know that they will be in trouble once I expose their ‘farjiwada’. Then they use those blank papers to rectify as they want. This is their style.”

Questions the prolonged indecision on Wankhede’s extension

Nawab Malik also took on NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and raised questions regarding extension in his duties on the current post. He said, “Sameer Wankhede is planting the news that he does not want any extension and that he is planning to go on a three-month-long vacation. Why he wasn’t relieved when his extension ended up on 31st? If his services in the current post were to be extended, then why wasn’t done either? Why this decision is still pending? As per my information, a top leader of BJP is lobbying in the central home ministry to give extension to Sameer Wankhede.”

Trying to pose himself as a fearless crusader

Nawab Malik also objected to the NCB’s appeal against the bail of his son-in-law Sameer Khan who was also involved in a drugs case. Malik said that there are a total of six accused including the main accused Karan Sajnani. Then why the appeal is being made only against Sameer Khan, he asked. This is just to catch the attention and become famous, nothing else. This is being done just to threaten me. If NCB is a professional entity, they must explain why only Sameer Khan. “I will not be threatened and will continue to expose such ‘farjiwada’,” he added.