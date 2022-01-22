The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) has filed a plea with the Delhi High Court asking it to instruct Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla and two others to pay up the fine of Rs 20 lakh imposed on them for filing a case opposing the rollout of 5G technology. The fine was imposed on the actor and two others by Delhi HC in June last year after it dismissed the petition filed by actor Juhi Chawla against the 5G rollout in the country calling it a publicity stunt.

DSLSA’s lawyer, Saurabh Kansal, argued that though the order imposing the fine was issued in June it is yet to be implemented. Kansal argued before the court that the appeal against the order was filed only after the DSLSA issued a notice of recovery and that the division bench had not granted a stay.

In its execution petition, DSLSA asked the court to assist in the issuance of orders to attach and auction moveable and immovable properties for recovery of fine or directions for civil imprisonment of Juhi Chawla and others.

“More than 7 months have passed since this Hon’ble court had imposed cost upon Plaintiffs (Chawla and others), which was directed to be paid within seven days to DSLSA, but the Plaintiffs have failed to deposit the cost imposed by this Hon’ble Court,” the plea filed through DSLSA’s lawyers Saurabh Kansal and Pallavi S Kansal submitted.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress’s lawyer informed Justice Amit Bansal that an appeal against the single judge’s judgement is pending before a division bench and will be heard on January 25, and begged the court to postpone the execution petition for the time being.

“Let us see what happens before the division bench,” said the Delhi HC court while deferring the hearing on the execution petition until February 3.

Delhi HC imposes fine of Rs 20 lakh on Juhi Chawla and 2 others for abusing the process of law

On June 4, 2021, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the petition filed by actor Juhi Chawla against the 5G rollout in the country, adding that the lawsuit was filed to garner publicity.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakhs on actor Juhi Chawla and others who had filed the petition, observing that the petitioner had abused the process of law by circulating the web link of the hearing on social media websites that had led to the hearing being disrupted by unknown miscreants who sang songs from the actress’s movies.

Moreover, the court had also noted that the plaint was defective and not maintainable. It ruled that Chawla did not comply with the mandate under Section 80 of the Code of Civil Procedure. It additionally said that the plaint was not verified.

Actor clarifies her stance on the much-talked-about 5G lawsuit initiated by her

Following the court order, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla had finally broken her silence clarifying her stance on the much-talked-about 5G lawsuit initiated by her. Chawla who was fined Rs. 20 lakh fine by the Delhi High Court for abusing the process of law has released a video on Instagram asking people to decide ‘if it was a publicity stunt’.