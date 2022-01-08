Saturday, January 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsElection Commission announces polling dates and counting days for Vidhan Sabha elections in 5...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Election Commission announces polling dates and counting days for Vidhan Sabha elections in 5 states: Details

According to the Election Commission of India, the votes will be counted on March 10, 2022. ECI informed that all physical campaigning will be ceased until January 15, 2022, in light of the rising cases of Coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff
Election Commission announces dates for polls in UP, Goa and others: Details
Representative Image (Photo Credits: DNA India)
13

On Saturday (January 8), the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Vidhan Sabha elections in 5 States, namely, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

While briefing the media, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra informed that the elections in the poll-bound States will commence from February 10, 2022, to March 7, 2022. Elections in the State of Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in 7 phases, followed by Manipur with 2 phases. Elections in Goa, Uttarkhand and Punjab will be conducted in a single phase.

Screengrab of the Election schedule

Here is the schedule for the polls:

  • Phase 1: February 10 (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Phase 2: February 14 (Uttarkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab)
  • Phase 3: February 20 (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Phase 4: February 23 (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Phase 5: February 27 (Uttar Pradesh, Manipur)
  • Phase 6: March 3 (Uttar Pradesh, Manipur)
  • Phase 7: March 7 (Uttar Pradesh)

According to the Election Commission of India, the votes will be counted on March 10, 2022. ECI informed that all physical campaigning will be ceased until January 15, 2022, in light of the rising cases of Coronavirus.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,770FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com