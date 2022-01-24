Zimbabwe cricketer Brendan Taylor took money to spot-fix matches

Former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Brendan Taylor has disclosed in a shocking accusation that he took money purportedly to spot-fix international matches from an anonymous Indian businessman after being blackmailed that a video of him consuming cocaine would be made public.

Taylor said in a comprehensive tweet posted on Twitter that he was asked by a businessman in October 2019 to travel to India to discuss sponsorship arrangements and the prospective introduction of a T20 league in Zimbabwe.

To my family, friends and supporters. Here is my full statement. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sVCckD4PMV — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) January 24, 2022

Taylor alleges that he agreed to the person’s request because of not being paid by Zimbabwe Cricket for six months. On the last day of his stay in India, however, he was brought for a celebration meal by the aforementioned businessman and his associates. Taylor claims he was compelled to consume cocaine at the event and that a video of it was later used to harass him. He states that he subsequently returned to Zimbabwe and did not report the episode to the ICC for four months, despite the fact that he “did not get engaged in any form of spot-fixing.”

The statement of Taylor on Twitter Reads “In late October 2019, I was approached by an Indian businessman requesting that I attend India to discuss sponsorships and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe and was advised that I would be paid USD$15 000 to make the journey. I can’t deny I was a little wary. But the timing was such that we hadn’t been paid for 6 months by Zimbabwe cricket and it was questionable whether Zimbabwe would be able to continue playing in the international arena. So I made the journey…We had drinks and during the course of the evening they openly offered me cocaine, which they themselves engaged in, and | foolishly took the bait…”

A part of Page 1 of his statement

“The following morning, the same men stormed into my hotel room and showed me a video taken of me the night before doing cocaine and told me that if I did not spot fix at international matches for them, the video would be released to the public”, he said.

A portion of page 2 of the statement

Revealing the amount offered by the man he said, “I was handed the USD$15 000 but was told this was now a ‘deposit’ for spot-fixing and that an additional USD$20 000 would be paid once the “job” was complete. I took the money so I could get on a plane and leave India. I felt I had no choice at the time because saying no was clearly not an option. All| knew was I had to get out of there.”

“The ‘businessman’ wanted a return on his investment which I could not and would not give. It took me 4 months to report this offence and interaction to the ICC. I acknowledge this was too long of a time but I thought I could protect everyone and in particular, my family. I approached the ICC on my own terms and | hoped that if | explained my predicament, my genuine fear for our safety and wellbeing, that they would understand the delay.” Taylor added stating why it took time to report such an incident to the International Cricket Council.

He also explicitly said in his statement that he has “never been involved in any form of match-fixing“.

He stated that the ICC will issue an official announcement soon declaring a ban on Taylor’s cricket career. “That being said, the ICC is taking the decision to impose a multi-year ban on my international cricketing career. I humbly accept this decision and only hope that my story will be used as a means of encouragement for cricketers to report any approaches early,” he added.

Taylor had stated that he will be entering a rehabilitation center soon in order to improve the remainder of his life and get out of this mental turmoil.