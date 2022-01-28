On Friday, ahead of the Goa state assembly elections, Trinamool Congress National Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro announced the withdrawal of his candidature from Goa’s Fatorda assembly constituency. He further handed over the seat to a young, female legal activist Seoula Vas, apparently in a bid to empower women.

Luizinho Faleiro said that if he contests the polls, he will be confined to his constituency, but he wants to campaign all over the state for all the candidates of the party. Therefore he decided to withdraw his nomination. Addressing a press conference in Panaji with TMC’s Mahua Moitra besides, Faleiro, who recently had switched over from Congress, said that he had taken the decision after consulting the party’s national chairman. “I’ve taken this decision after consulting our party’s national chairman because I would like to fight and campaign all over Goa for all the TMC candidates so that they can perform well,” Faleiro said. He added that TMC’s policy has been to empower women and that this was a great move in favour of the party.

“My earlier experience says that when I fought the election last time, we could not do justice to them. To replace me, we have a very able Seoula Vas, who will represent the Fatorda constituency”, Faleiro added.

TMC National Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro had joined the party in the month of September and was elected to Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. He was one of the earliest nine members who joined TMC in Goa in presence of Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

Seoula Vas, who will now contest from the Fatorda assembly, is an advocate activist specializing in Criminal Law and Company-commercial matters. According to her profile on Kanoon.com, she has 6 years of experience in her bag and has counselled before the High Court, NCLT, District courts, trial courts and major tribunals like DRT and Consumer.

As reported earlier, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has declared a total of 24 candidates for the upcoming polls. It had declared its first list on January 19, the second one on January 22 and the third on January 25. The party has given opportunities to many leaders who have recently hopped in from other parties to TMC.

The party has nominated former Goa Forward Party (GFP) working president Kiran Kandolkar from Aldona instead of Tivim. Also Jagdish Bhobe, who switched allegiance from GFP to the TMC after being denied a ticket from St. Andre has made it to the list. The TMC has further given the opportunity to former Congressman Saifulla Khan to contest from the Vasco Assembly seat, whereas Tarak Arolkar, who recently quit the Congress to join the TMC, has been given a ticket from Mapusa Assembly constituency.

Luizinho Faleiro meanwhile said that, he would fight and campaign all over Goa for all the TMC candidates so that they can perform well in the elections. The TMC is fighting the polls for the 40 member assembly in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The election for the 40 seats will take place on February 14, and the votes will be counted on March 10.