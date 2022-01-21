Ahead of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a grand statue made of granite will be installed at India Gate in his remembrance. “At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him,” Tweeted the PM on Friday, January 21.

PM Modi also informed in his subsequent Tweet that until the statue is completed, a hologram of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be present at the same place. “Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary,” Tweeted the Prime Minister.

The statue will be installed near the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate complex.

Measures undertaken by the Modi Government to immortalise the legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Since coming to power, PM Modi has undertaken various measures to immortalise the legacy of Netaji and the INA. Last year, in his reply to the Motion of Thanks by President Ram Nath Kovind in Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi referred to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘First Prime Minister’ of India. Earlier, the Indian government announced that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ every year.

In January 2019, PM Modi had inaugurated a museum of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the Red fort.

PM Modi renamed three Island of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Bose had hoisted the national flag at Port Blair. The Ross Island was renamed to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Neil Island to Shahid Dweep and Havelock Island to Swaraj Dweep. A Rs 75 commemorative coin was also released to mark the 75th anniversary.

Last year, speaking at the Victoria Memorial Hall, PM Modi remarked, “I sometimes wonder how Netaji would have felt had he seen how a new and strong India is taking shape. From the LAC to LoC, the world is witnessing a strong India that was once envisioned by Netaji. India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty.”

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his ouster from the Congress

While a lot is known about Netaji’s contribution to the freedom struggle, it is pertinent to remember that it was Bose who envisioned the modern India we see today. He had founded the Indian National Army also known as the Azad Hind Fauj.

Bose had been elected as the president in the Haripura session of Congress in 1938. Bose had been advocating opposition to the British government’s federal scheme as per the Government of India Act 1935. He had been proposing a mass movement for ‘Purna Swaraj’, unlike other elements within the party which were in favour of accepting the new concessions from the British. However, the old guard, including Mahatma Gandhi, refused to heed to his words. Therefore he contested for re-election to the presidency of the next annual Congress session that was to be held in Tripuri.

Unlike today’s Congress party, there were real elections to the post of the president during that time. He won against Gandhi’s candidate Pattabhi Sitarammayya (1,575 to 1,376 votes). In response, the entire CWC (Congress working committee) resigned. Thereafter, he was shunted out of the Congress party because he had the charisma and ability to win an election against the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi.

Netaji’s death remains a mystery

The provisional government of the Azad Hind (1943-45) had a cabinet headed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who was the Head of the State, the Prime Minister and the Minister of War and Foreign Affairs. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose mysteriously disappeared after a Japanese plane allegedly carrying him crashed in Taiwan on 18th August 1945. It is believed he died of third-degree burns. However, it was never confirmed.

As his last days remain a mystery, there are several theories about his whereabouts and actually what happened to him. Some people have claimed that Netaji Bose was in Russia till at least 1968. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had even claimed said that Stalin was instrumental in “murdering” Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who didn’t die in 1945 in a plane crash. He had also said that Bose was kept in a Russian prison before his murder, and PM Jawaharlal Nehru was aware of this.

Due to such claims, India had asked Russia to find out if they have any information regarding Bose.