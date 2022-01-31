Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah releases video with botched up lip job: How, because of FIA, she had to leave procedure midway

Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah has landed herself in a bit of a pickle. In a video that she reportedly shot while she was in the UK, Hareem showed her botched up, incomplete lip job. With fillers only in half of her upper lip, Hareem revealed why her lips were lopsided and she could not get her lip job done as expected, leaving the procedure midway.

Hareem said that she had always wanted to get lip fillers. She had taken an appointment for the same. And just as the doctor had completed injecting half of her upper lip with quite a lot of filler, she got a call from Pakistan. The caller from Pakistan said that the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) had frozen her bank account.

Watch: why did Hareem Shah leave clinic with incomplete lip job? #FIA pic.twitter.com/DxJ2EzPLHE — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) January 29, 2022

FIA had frozen her account after it had launched a money laundering case against Hareem.

In the video, Hareem says that after she realised her account had been frozen, she decided to leave the appointment midway, only with 1/4th of her lip injected with filler because she realised she would not have money to pay for the procedure.

The video by Hareem Shah was shared by her on Instagram and was shared by several Pakistani users on Twitter as well.

Why has the Pakistan FIA launched an investigation against Hareem Shah, leading to her accounts getting frozen

Earlier in January, Hareem Shah had posted a video saying that she had travelled from Pakistan to UK with large sums of money. The video showed her sitting on piles of British pounds saying that it was the first time she was travelling from Pakistan to UK with such a hefty sum of money. According to FIA rules, one can travel with 10,000 pounds without any questions being asked, however, the sum that Shah had travelled with exceeded that. Launching an investigation, FIA had said that her travel documents, passport etc would all be examined.

In 2019 too, Hareem had fallen into trouble for roaming around aimlessly at the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She was seen wandering the conference rooms with Hindi and Urdu songs playing in the background.