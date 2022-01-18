In connection with an illegal sand mining case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at ten locations in the districts of Ludhiana, Mohali, and Pathankot in Punjab on Tuesday. A property in Mohali, reportedly owned by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was among the locations searched in connection with a money-laundering investigation.

Based on an FIR filed by the Punjab police in 2018 against one Kudrat Deep Singh, the ED is investigating a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Kudrat deep Singh is reportedly the primary accused who operates a quarry in Nawanshahr, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

According to reports, Kudrat Deep Singh had set up a company named Punjab Realtors to obtain sand mining contracts. Bhupinder Singh Honey is one of the directors of the company.

The ED assesses that black money was used to secure the sand extraction contract. According to insiders, the firm that was formed is very small and is unlikely to get a deal worth crores.

The ED is yet to issue a comment about the ongoing raids. A statement is expected after the completion of the ongoing raids.

Punjab’s opposition parties have accused the state government on several occasions of assisting those who engage in illicit sand mining. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said “It’s very sad to know that raid is being conducted on the premises of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s relative in connection with a case of illegal sand mining. Punjab CM & his relatives are involved in illegal sand mining.”

Refuting all allegations, Chief minister Channi claimed that the raids are a political vendetta by the central government. “Raid is being conducted. They’re targetting me & trying to put pressure on me in view of upcoming Assembly polls. This is not good for democracy. We’re ready to fight this. The same thing happened during WB elections.”

Interestingly, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi himself promised last year in November that ‘Mission Clean’ will be implemented in the state, and that severe action would be taken against unscrupulous elements involved in illegal sand mining.