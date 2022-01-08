The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Ugandan woman at Karnataka’s Hubballi Railway Station on Friday, January 7, as part of a major crackdown on drug trafficking in the state. The department has recovered 995 grams of methamphetamine worth Rs 1.5 crore from the Uganda national.

The drugs were seized from a Ugandan lady’s possession, according to the NCB, based on specific intel. She was travelling with the drugs in a concealed form on a train. To avoid detection, the Uganda national had carefully packed the drugs in two Cerelac baby food carton boxes. Each box contained approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine, said the NCB sleuths.

The drug was sourced from Delhi and was meant to be distributed throughout Karnataka.

With this arrest, the NCB claimed to have effectively neutralised a narcotics syndicate operating in the southern regions in a systematic manner.

In a similar case, Narcotics Control Bureau officials busted a seven-member narcotics gang that operated through many food delivery boys in Bengaluru and Shivamogga and prospered during the lockdown time in October last year. 137 kg of high-grade marijuana packed in paper packets wrapped with adhesive tapes was seized by the department.

A statement released by the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Bengaluru Zonal Unit said it busted the major drug syndicate “operating in a unique and systematic manner and neutralised it by arresting the kingpin.”

NCB busts Sandalwood drug scandal in Karnataka

Similarly, in September last year, the NCB had busted a massive drug scandal in Karnataka involving Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi.

The drug scandal surfaced after the arrest of three individuals M Anoop, Anikha D, and R Ravindra. The Narcotics Bureau of India had busted a drug racket in the city of Bengaluru. The arrests of three drug peddlers had revealed that some prominent musicians, top actors, and children of VIPs had also involved in the drug racket.

Soon after NCB officials busted the drug racket in Bengaluru, popular Kannada director Indrajit Lankesh had made a shocking disclosure regarding the involvement of certain top actors in the drug menace. He had alleged the names of two new actresses had surfaced during an investigation, but they did not question them due to the supposed political connection. Indrajit Lankesh is the brother of journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead outside her residence three years ago.