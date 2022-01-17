Monday, January 17, 2022
Kejriwal congratulates Delhi for the first electric bus in Jan 2022, after targeting to run 1,000 such buses by June 2019

Interestingly, while Kejriwal declared to run 1,000 electric buses in Delhi by June 2019, the tenders for 140 electric buses were issued more than two years after the slated date, in October 2021.

OpIndia Staff
Kejriwal had announced running 1,000 electric buses by June 2019
On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the first electric bus in Delhi, over more than three years after the AAP supremo had claimed that over 1,000 electric buses would be plying the roads of the national capital by June 2019.

The Delhi Transport Corporation introduced the electric bus, which is built by JBM Auto. By mid-February, DTC expects to introduce 50 electric buses, with the goal of having 300 additional E Buses on Delhi roads by April. Kailash Gehlot, the Delhi Transport Minister, and Neeraj Semwal, the DTC’s CMD, were also present at the occasion.

“It’s an important measure to control pollution, 300 such E-buses will start by April, the target is to reach 2,000” CM Kejriwal said in the event. “We’re planning charging infrastructure from the past 2 years & have adequate infrastructure for bus charging in the city.” Transport Minister Gehlot added.

Kejriwal had targeted to deploy over 1,000 electric buses in Delhi by June 2019

It is worth noting that the first electric bus hit the streets of Delhi more than 3 years after Kejriwal had claimed that by June 2019 over 1,000 electric buses will be plying on the roads of the national capital.

In a tweet dated 12 July 2018, Kejriwal shared a news report that said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi would deploy over 1,000 electric buses by June 2019.

Interestingly, while Kejriwal declared to run 1,000 electric buses in Delhi by June 2019, the tenders for 140 electric buses were issued more than two years after the slated date, in October 2021. Tenders were floated by the Delhi transport department in October last year for the induction of 140 low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses, with the objective of reinforcing the public transport fleet and keeping the growing pollution of the city under check.

 

