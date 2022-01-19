Wednesday, January 19, 2022
BJP brings in sarees with Modi and Yogi images from Surat ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections

As the election fever heats up, BJP brings more than one lakh Sarees from Surat to UP with pictures of PM Modi and CM Yogi printed on them

Sarees with images of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath (image courtesy: thewire.in)
To woo the voters in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has ordered a huge lot of sarees with images of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath from Surat.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are leading the topics of discussion in India. With every passing day, new political developments are seen and campaign gimmicks of various parties are seen. One of the most attractive things in the assembly election run-up are sarees from Surat which are being sent to UP.

Other campaign material to reach UP from Surat includes catalogs, dupattas, flags, etc. The photos of PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh’s CM Yogi Adityanath are printed on the sarees and other campaigning material. The packing boxes also carry pictures along with slogans.

Sarees have pictures of Modi and Yogi on the pallus.

A Surat-based textile trader has made Modi and Yogi’s 3D printed sarees. Along with Modi and Yogi, he has also prepared sarees with the picture of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, different ghats of Varanasi as well as Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

The slogan printed on the sarees says ” ‘we will bring back to those who brought Rama, we will again hoist the saffron flag in Uttar Pradesh.”

Textile youth brigade president Lalit Sharma has said that a large number of sarees and dress materials are delivered from Surat to UP. The slogan printed on those is ‘Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge, UP me fir se hum bhagwa lahrayenge’, which means ‘we will bring back to those who brought Lord Rama, we will again hoist the saffron flag in Uttar Pradesh’.

Lotus flower being the election symbol of the BJP, it is also printed on the Sarees, along with the pictures of PM Modi and CM Yogi. Lalit Sharma said that “1 lakh sarees printed with Modi Yogi’s picture will be sent to UP, for which all the credit goes to BJP and Narendra Modi. 3D print and digital print sarees are being made in Surat to campaign in support of BJP in Uttar Pradesh.”

BJP’s election symbol lotus flower is also printed on the sarees.

He further added that “Earlier, during the Assembly polls we had got orders for sarees with prints of the Uri incident and homecoming of Captain Abhinandan. Surat is the hub of digital printing and we have printed sarees and sent them to poll-bound states.”

The prices of the sarees are in the range of Rs 150 to Rs 350. These sarees will be distributed in UP as well as other poll-bound states. Manohar Sihag, a saree trader has said that “Traders are happy with the government’s decision to roll back the new GST rate on clothes.”

 

